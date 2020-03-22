Global Processed Seafood and Seafood Processing Equipment Market Excessive Growth to be Experienced by 2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Processed Seafood and Seafood Processing Equipment Market Research Report 2019” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

Seafood includes all the edible fresh or saltwater fishes and other forms of aquatic animal life. Seafood has numerous uses, which include source of essential nutrients, promote heart health, improve eyesight, and boost brain power.

With emerging economies growing faster, a strategy has been adopted by most leading vendors in the processed seafood & seafood processing equipment market to approach these areas. QYR analysis of the processed seafood & seafood processing equipment market indicated that Europe would account for the highest sales in 2023 with close to 31 percent of global sales value coming from this region, but Asia and North America has higher growth rate. Vendors recognize the importance of this region, particularly in China, and are working towards penetrating this market by strengthening their sales and distribution networks.

Although the market competition of processed seafood & seafood processing equipment is fierce globally, there are many enterprises can obtain considerable profit form the manufacturing and marketing of processed seafood & seafood processing equipment and that is the reason that we believe there will also be enterprises enter this market. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.

The global Processed Seafood and Seafood Processing Equipment market is valued at 47900 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 67500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Processed Seafood and Seafood Processing Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Processed Seafood and Seafood Processing Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Marine Harvest

Thai Union Frozen Products

Maruha Nichiro Corporation

Nippon Suisan Kaisha

Kyokuyo

Trident seafood

Nueva Pescanova

High Liner Foods

Cermaq

Nomad Foods

Grieg Seafood

Austevoll Seafood

Guolian Aquatic Products

Zoneco Group

Marel

GEA

JBT

BAADER

Skaginn 3X

Haarslev

Handtmann

Middleby

Laitram Machinery

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Type

Crustaceans

Fish

Molluscs

By Product

Frozen Seafood

Smoked Seafood

Canned Seafood

Dried Seafood

Surimi Seafood

Others

By Process Equipment

CrustaceansProcessingEquipment

FishProcessingEquipment

MolluscsProcessingEquipment

Others

Segment by Application

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Food Specialty Stores

Convenient Stores

Others (Fish Shops and Online Websites)

