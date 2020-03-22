Global Processed Seafood and Seafood Processing Equipment Market Excessive Growth to be Experienced by 2025
Processed Seafood and Seafood Processing Equipment Market includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also covers types, enterprises and applications. It offers market view by regions with countries, development in Processed Seafood and Seafood Processing Equipment industry, opportunity with challenges, revenue analysis, sales and growth strategies to include price.
Seafood includes all the edible fresh or saltwater fishes and other forms of aquatic animal life. Seafood has numerous uses, which include source of essential nutrients, promote heart health, improve eyesight, and boost brain power.
With emerging economies growing faster, a strategy has been adopted by most leading vendors in the processed seafood & seafood processing equipment market to approach these areas. QYR analysis of the processed seafood & seafood processing equipment market indicated that Europe would account for the highest sales in 2023 with close to 31 percent of global sales value coming from this region, but Asia and North America has higher growth rate. Vendors recognize the importance of this region, particularly in China, and are working towards penetrating this market by strengthening their sales and distribution networks.
Although the market competition of processed seafood & seafood processing equipment is fierce globally, there are many enterprises can obtain considerable profit form the manufacturing and marketing of processed seafood & seafood processing equipment and that is the reason that we believe there will also be enterprises enter this market. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.
The global Processed Seafood and Seafood Processing Equipment market is valued at 47900 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 67500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Processed Seafood and Seafood Processing Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Processed Seafood and Seafood Processing Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Marine Harvest
Thai Union Frozen Products
Maruha Nichiro Corporation
Nippon Suisan Kaisha
Kyokuyo
Trident seafood
Nueva Pescanova
High Liner Foods
Cermaq
Nomad Foods
Grieg Seafood
Austevoll Seafood
Guolian Aquatic Products
Zoneco Group
Marel
GEA
JBT
BAADER
Skaginn 3X
Haarslev
Handtmann
Middleby
Laitram Machinery
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
By Type
Crustaceans
Fish
Molluscs
By Product
Frozen Seafood
Smoked Seafood
Canned Seafood
Dried Seafood
Surimi Seafood
Others
By Process Equipment
CrustaceansProcessingEquipment
FishProcessingEquipment
MolluscsProcessingEquipment
Others
Segment by Application
Hypermarkets
Supermarkets
Food Specialty Stores
Convenient Stores
Others (Fish Shops and Online Websites)
