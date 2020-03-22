Global Rainwater Harvesting Technologies Market Highlighting Regional Revenue Share Dominance During 2016-2022

The Rainwater Harvesting Technologies market report [6 Year Forecast 2016-2022] focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like Rainwater Harvesting Technologies product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks. Profile the top manufacturers of Rainwater Harvesting Technologies, with sales, revenue and global market share of Rainwater Harvesting Technologies are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast and speak to info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Rainwater Harvesting Technologies market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, It also represents overall Rainwater Harvesting Technologies industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Summary

Rainwater harvesting is defined as a process for collecting and storing rainwater from rooftops, the land surface or rock catchments using simple techniques such as jars and pots as well as more complex techniques such as underground check dams. The techniques usually found in Asia and Africa arise from practices employed by ancient civilizations within these regions and they still serve as a major source of drinking water supply in rural areas. Commonly used systems are usually made up of mainly five principal components, the catchment area, the collection device, the conveyance system, the storage system, and the distribution system. The catchment area is the surface from which rainwater is collected for storage, which is usually a rooftop of a building, a paved flooring surface or a landscaped area. The catchment area is usually calculated in square meters or square feet.

The collected and stored rainwater is used for a vast array of agricultural, commercial and domestic purposes. The water harvested by this process can be used to enhance the natural groundwater supply using artificial conveyances like infiltration ponds, trenches and dams. The rainwater harvesting process can be broadly characterized into two broad categories as roof-based harvesting and land-based harvesting. The land-based harvesting process refers to the collection of rainwater from ponds, reservoirs, and underground tanks, whereas the roof-based harvesting process refers to the collection of rainwater from roof surfaces.

The global rainwater harvesting market is highly diversified because of the presence of a large number of vendors. The market is characterized by the presence of well-diversified international, regional and local vendors that operate in developed and developing countries. The market is also expected to undergo rapid growth because of the growing scarcity of fresh water in many areas.

The factors that are responsible for the increase in the growth of the rainwater harvesting market include increasing awareness among people regarding scarcity of water, depleted water resources, everincreasing population, and rapid industrialization.

The following summary table and summary figure indicate the current and future market value for the rainwater harvesting market. For the purpose of summarizing the market, the market has been divided into two segments:

– Market for basic equipment involved in rainwater harvesting.

– Market for erection, commissioning, service, and maintenance expenses.

Reasons for Doing this Study:

The global market for rainwater harvesting is experiencing moderate growth and will be propelled by areas affected by a growing scarcity of fresh water. According to a study by the United Nations in 2015, over two billion people are likely to be affected by water shortage by 2050. It is strongly felt that rainwater harvesting is an affordable solution to overcome such water shortages, as it can serve as a vital alternative for a decentralized water source. This report presents the ideal medium to understand the exciting and growing opportunities in the field of rainwater harvesting equipment and it will help prospective manufacturers, distributors and users succeed in this growing field.

