High Costs Involved In The Production To Deter Growth Of The Anti-Reflective Glass Coatings Market

The global anti-reflective glass coatings market is intensified in terms of competition and has robust landscape said by Transparency Market Research. This is majorly due to the presence of a large number of new companies that are actively working in the anti-reflective glass coatings market. For instance, In May 2013, Royal DSM unveiled its brand new KhepriCoat anti-reflective coating producing space at the Chemelot site in the Netherlands. The coating is basically utilized for the solar or sun-oriented application.
In March 2015, Zeiss extended its lens coating portfolio and launcehed DuraVision Silver. The item would assist the organization with increasing its range to the cost-conscious user base. There are major organizations in the anti-reflective glass coatings markets like Anthony International, Guardian Glass, Falkberg, Schott AG, and Saint Gobain. Several enterprises as well as PPG, Royal DSM, and Honeywell have started concentrating on the solar application section for quickly rising demand for the item.
According to, the TMR analysts, the global anti-reflective glass coatings market is projected to grow at a stellar 9.5% CAGR in the forecast period of 2017 to 2025 and reach US$1,790.5 mn by the end of 2025. Based on technology, the global anti-reflective coatings market is segmented into physical vapor deposition, and chemical vapor deposition. Among these, the physical vapor deposition segment has the maximum revenue share of the global anti-reflective coatings market. There are factors like superior hardness, oxidation resistance, and wear resistance of physical vapor disposition. These factors are combined with its broad usage in optics, thin films, automotive, watches, aerospace, medical, and cutting tools will drive the physical vapor deposition segment in the global anti-reflective coatings market.
Geographically, North America is leading the anti-reflective coatings market. The domination is owing to rising use of these coatings in electronics products which includes smart watches, smartphones, cameras, and tablets is expected to fuel the anti-reflective coatings market growth in the forthcoming years. The technological improvements in electronic devices and augmented eye disease is leading growth of the global anti-reflective coatings market.
The anti-reflective coatings advertise is driven by the developing use of the product in optical and electronic usages. These lenses increment the productivity and improve quality of pictures of several gadgets, for example, monitors and TV screens. The developing semiconductor and electronic sector as well as the rising interest for smartphones and flat panel displays will boost demand in the approaching years.
High Costs Involved in The Production to Deter Growth of the Market
A couple of limitations for anti-reflective glass coatings market have been high expenses associated with the manufacturing of these glasses. This is further is projected to hamper the market development to some degree. Anti-reflective coatings are broadly used to expand the effectiveness of solar panels. Quickly rising solar PV industry combined with rising concentration on clean energy development is projected to drive the anti-reflective glass coatings market in the forthcoming years.