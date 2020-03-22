High Puncture Resistance Pouches Market: Tight seal locks and re-closable zippers features drives demand in global industry

Market Overview:

Maximum force or energy that is required to penetrate a material is known as puncture resistance. Puncture resistance is a parameter utilized to test the amount of stress packaging films can handle. Packaging films required to pack hard food items such as frozen vegetables or pelleted dry foods often are often referred to as high puncture resistance pouches. High puncture resistance pouches are specifically useful for packing hard foods and materials. Risk of package punctures is eliminated by high puncture resistance pouches as these package punctures can lead to decontamination. High puncture resistance pouches are generally utilized for packing meat products.

Market Dynamics:

The high popularity of high puncture resistance pouches for the packaging of poultry, meat, seafood, frozen fruit, prepared meals, grains, dry cereals, and vegetables is one of the major factors driving the growth of High Puncture Resistance Pouches market. Re-closable zippers are often attached with high puncture resistance pouches which make them very handy. Tight seal locks and re-closable zippers prevent leakage and lock the product securely. These are some of the reasons that are increasing the popularity of high puncture resistance pouches amongst consumers.

High puncture resistance pouches are less durable as compared to the traditional rigid can packaging. This factor is likely to inhibit the High Puncture Resistance Pouches market. Multi-layer films are required in the production of high puncture resistance pouches. Hence, the cost of production of high puncture resistance films is high.

A new pharmaceutical packaging concept that is very unique is being increasingly used in the healthcare and pharmaceutical packaging industry. Nowadays, paperboard cartons are being replaced by flexible packaging in order to protect the blister packs. The centerpieces of these designs are high puncture resistance pouches that provide barrier protection for over-the-counter and prescription drugs as well as provide high puncture resistance.

Market Segmentation:

Global High Puncture Resistance Pouches market is segmented into three types based on material, end-use, and regions.

Based on the material type, Global High Puncture Resistance Pouches market is segmented into- Resin, Aluminum, Polyester, and Plastic.

Based on the end-use type, Global High Puncture Resistance Pouches market is segmented into- vegetables, poultry, seafood, frozen fruit, prepared meals, dry cereals, grains, and meat.

On the basis of region, Global High Puncture Resistance Pouches market is segmented into- Latin America, North America, Middle East and Africa (MEA), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Except Japan (APEJ) and Japan.

Key Players:

Some of the players operating in the High Puncture Resistance Pouches market include- Curwood, Robbie Fantastic Flexibles, Oracle Packaging, Du Pont, 3M, Oliver Healthcare Packaging, Euroflex, Ampac, UFP Technologies, Inc., and Bemis.