Hospital Acquired Pneumonia Market Projected to Discern Stable Expansion to 2020

The global hospital acquired pneumonia drug market has been analyzed by Transparency Market Research (TMR) to give a complete description of the market and its growth in the coming years. The hospital acquired pneumonia drug market is fragmented due to the presence of a large number of vendors. Few vendors are likely to adopt pricing strategies that would increase the competition in the market. Furthermore, companies are likely to adopt strategies such as high investments to adopt newer technologies, research and development activities, and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their position in the market. Companies leading the market include GlaxoSmithKline, Achaogen, Inc., Cubist Pharmaceutical, Aridis Pharmaceutical, Bayer Healthcare, AstraZeneca PLC, Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd., Merck & Co., Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd., and Valneva SE.

As per TMR, the global market for hospital acquired pneumonia drug is projected to reach US$ 3.8 bn by the end of 2020. North America is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. This is for the reason that the region witnesses a high incidence of pneumonia and hospital-acquired infections. The presence of large number of vendors has also made the North America market grow distinctively.

Immunocompromised Patients Are Prone to Acquire Pneumonia from hospitals

Patients who have undergone a surgery, are on enteral feeding, or are immunocompromised are more vulnerable to acquiring hospital acquired pneumonia. The hospital acquired pneumonia is also prevalent among the newborns, as they might suffer from respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) which has been identified as one of the major reason for nosocomial pneumonia.

The increasing incidence of hospital acquired pneumonia has pushed the government to take effective and strict measures that can address the root cause of these types of infections. Many programs have been implemented to minimize the cases related to hospital acquired pneumonia, but that will certainly minimize the need for hospital acquired pneumonia drugs in the overall market. One restraint may hinder the hospital acquired pneumonia drug market to grow during the forecast period.

Subsidized Standards Of Living in Developing Economies Increasing the Demand for Hospital Acquired Pneumonia Drugs

The demand for hospital acquired pneumonia drug has increased mainly due to the unhealthy environment in hospitals and inadequate healthcare infrastructure in developing economies. The healthcare conditions in the growing economies are very low as per the international standards and lack in proper hygiene are leading to increasing healthcare associated diseases. The factors that create an unhealthy environment are often caused due to inadequate financial resources, poor infrastructure, and over-crowded hospitals that increase the chances of communicable diseases. In addition, inappropriate use of sanitary drugs and inadequate sanitary condition have increased the chances of development of MDR microorganism, the organism responsible for the rise of hospital acquired pneumonia.

