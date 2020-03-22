Industrial Protective Fabrics Market Revolutionary Opportunities 2028

Global Industrial Protective Fabrics Market: Overview

All fabrics are enough protective to daily needs to some extent but protective clothing is able to protect human skin from hazards and life-threatening injuries. The industrial protective fabrics are capable of protecting any working person in industries from hazards around him.

This report on the industrial protective fabrics market instigates executive summary in detail followed by the market overview section. These factors lend crucial explanations on varied macro and microeconomic factors, which steer growth industrial protective fabrics market. The report also sheds light on various factors that drive the industrial protective fabrics market along with restraints, threats, and challenges that reflect growth in industrial protective fabrics market.

Global Industrial Protective Fabrics Market: Novel Development

The industrial protective fabrics market has a highly competitive and fragmented vendor landscape due to the presence of numerous companies in the market. Some of the key players in the industrial protective fabrics market include DowDupont, Milliken & company, Teijin Limited, W. Barnet GmbH & Co. KG, and TenCate Protective Fabrics. Additionally, these players are involving into a merger, acquisitions, new product launches, and partnerships in order to cater to the growing demand for these protective fabrics.

In 2016, HexArmor Company has introduced the series of gloves, which offer enhanced gripping options and provide users and compatibility with high temperature and pressure.

In 2018, DuPont Company has launched garments made with Nomex fibers, which have an advanced performance during protection worker from fire and thus, considered as personal protective equipment (PPE).

Global Industrial Protective Fabrics Market: Key Trends

Protective clothes are aimed to protect a person to contact with the surrounding temperature, fire, and chemical exposures. Thus, the clothing manufactured from these fabric has robust applications across fire & heat resistant, cold resistant, chemical resistant, UV resistant, and ballistic & mechanical resistant. Rising mishaps and accidents across industries are encouraging adoption of the industrial protective fabric-based clothing is driving the growth of the global industrial protective fabric market.

Additionally, numerous governments and governmental bodies such as Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) of the U.S. and Health and Safety Executive (HSE) of the UK are considering safety as a key part to save lives from industrial mishaps. Thus, these bodies have imposed stringent regulations and taking initiatives to improve workplace safety of workers, which has encouraged industries to adopt numerous safety precautions. Additionally, these bodies have made first aid and safety kit mandatory on production plant. These regulations are resulting in an increased level of awareness about safety and use of protective fabrics. The aforementioned factors are fuelling growth of the global industrial protective fabric market.

However, the high cost of protective clothing and the adoption of alternatives are limiting the market’s growth. Additionally, lack of awareness and carelessness toward the use of these products are posing as a challenge to the growth of the global industrial protective fabric market. Nevertheless, widening industries such as oil & gas and pharmaceuticals are expected to provide opportunities to the industry players across the developing countries.

Global Industrial Protective Fabrics Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally, the industrial protective fabrics market could be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Of these, Asia Pacific is expected to be dominant regions in the industrial protective fabrics market in terms of demand, revenue, and consumption by the end of the forecast period. This growth is attributable to the rising production of electric vehicles mainly in the developed region coupled with rapid industrialization in developing countries such as India and China.

The regional analysis covers:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

