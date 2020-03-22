Infantile Spasms Therapeutics Market: Industry Trends and Forecast 2017-2025

Infantile spasms therapeutics are used for the treatment of seizures or an epilepsy syndrome in young children, usually aged one year or below. Infantile spasm refers to sudden stiffening of the body, the arms, and the legs or forward bending of the head. Primary treatments for infantile spams include steroid therapy and an anti-seizure medicine called Sabril. Infantile spasms are also known as the West syndrome, as the disease was first defined by Dr. William James West in the 1840s. These spasms generally begin in the first year of life, between three and eight months of age, and occur in two to three out of every 10,000 babies. The disorder is more common in boys than girls. Family history is another cause– about 3% to 6% of cases can be linked to family history. The diagnosis of infantile spasms is carried out by physical and neurological examination, laboratory tests such as MRI of the brain, and blood and urine tests. Medication includes monotherapy as well as combination therapy. In approximately 20%–50% of the patients, infantile spasms evolve into the Lennox-Gastaut syndrome. Conversely, a similar percentage of patients with the Lennox-Gastaut syndrome have a history of infantile spasms.

Growing number of births, rising prevalence of infantile spasms, product innovations, and technological advancements on the backdrop of extensive research and development activities are factors likely to drive the global infantile spasms therapeutics market. A recent advancement in this field is Seizure alert band, which notifies others when the patient is experiencing an epileptic seizure. This device aids in early diagnosis by doctors and increases life expectancy of the patient. According to the National Organization for Rare Disorders, the incidence of infantile spasms is 2 to 3 per 10,000 live births, with a lifetime prevalence of 1.5 to 2 per 10,000 children. Increasing R&D investments, pipeline drugs, and government initiatives are a few more factors projected to propel the global infantile spasms therapeutics market in the near future. On the other hand, stringent regulations for product approval may hinder the market in the next few years.

Based on drug type, the infantile spasms therapeutics market has been segmented into monotherapy and combination therapy. The former has been sub-divided into adrenocorticotropic hormone, vigabatrin, and others (such as valproate, topiramate, zonisamide, clobazam, and clonazepam). In terms of distribution channel, the infantile spasms therapeutics market has been classified into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

Geographically, the infantile spasms therapeutics market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global infantile spasms therapeutics market and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The major share held by North America is attributable to early adoption of treatment procedures, innovation of new products, and large-scale R&D activities leading to technological advancements in the region. According to the Infantile Spasms Project, approximately 2000 to 4000 new cases of this disorder occur in the U.S. every year. Europe is the second leading market for infantile spasms therapeutics, due to the increasing research and development activities and rising geriatric population in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a high rate during the forecast period, due to presence of a large target patient pool, rising disposable income of people, increasing government initiatives, growing R&D investments, and rising awareness about the disease among people in the region. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are projected to offer growth opportunities to the infantile spasms therapeutics market in the near future, due to the increasing investment by prominent global players, rising awareness about the disease, and rapid growth of the population in these regions.

Key players operating in the infantile spasms therapeutics market include H. Lundbeck A/S, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Anavex Life Sciences Corp., Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, GW Pharmaceuticals plc, and Retrophin, Inc.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

