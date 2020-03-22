Infectious Waste Packaging Market – Global Industry Future Trends, Revenue Growth, Profitability and Leading Players upto 2025

Infectious waste is produced in large amounts all over the globe on a daily basis, especially from hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare centers. This waste can prove to be a breeding ground for pathogens and other harmful disease causing organisms. To avoid these issues and maintain a good hygienic environment, it is highly necessary to enable effective and safe disposal of infectious waste.

The global infectious waste packaging market is steadily projected to rise in the next few years, mainly due to increasing investments for developing the required packaging material. This is expected to create several opportunities from a work based as well as development based perspective. However, to maintain this growth, the investments put in the market need to continue at a strong rate. The number of public as well as private organizations are also increasing around the world, which bode well for the development of the market. Incineration, chemical treatment, autoclaving, etc. are some of the processes associated with this market. Amongst these processes, most progress is expected to occur for the incineration treatments. Even the market share for this process is expected to be larger than any other activity associated with the infectious waste packaging market. Such growth is mainly due to rise in the initiatives taken by the organizations for medical waste management and other technological developments.

Infectious waste mainly consists of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, which further are subdivided into several other subclasses. From a regional perspective, the global infectious waste packaging market has an extensive reach in the North American and European regions. This is mainly due to the rising number of old people in these regions. These people could get diagnosed with health problems, thus causing them to end up in hospitals and healthcare centers, and hence ultimately leading to an increase in infectious waste. North America is expected to continue its dominance in this market in the near future. Other than these regions, the infectious waste packaging market has a significant presence in Asia.

Global infectious waste packaging market: Introduction

Infectious waste packaging is absolutely crucial for the sustainable management of waste. A waste which include pathogens, miscellaneous waste such dialysis unit waste, contaminated equipment, and others with enough virulence and quantity so that exposure to the waste by human or animals could result in infectious disease is called infectious waste. The need for infectious waste packaging follows from the application of up-to-date waste management principles. Infectious waste packaging provides a management plan against infectious waste. Infectious waste packaging finds application in various waste managements which include medical waste, radioactive waste, and pathological waste. Infectious waste packaging includes different packaging for different types of wastes such as, plastic bags for various solid and semisolid wastes, plastics and glass bottles, tanks or flasks for liquid waste. Packaging mediums used in infectious waste packaging are leak proof which are sealed and impervious to moisture and must be labelled with biohazard symbol. Medical practitioners, laboratory staff, and personnel who deliberately deal with contaminated waste are creating awareness regarding benefits of infectious waste packaging. Government policies of cleanliness give rise to infectious waste packaging market.

Global infectious waste packaging market: Dynamics

Every year, tons of infectious waste is generated which requires proper disposal, which in turn drives the global demand for the infectious waste packaging. The aim of infectious waste packaging is to ensure that no hazard should be presented on personnel who involved in handling and disposing of infectious waste. With so many fatal substances falling under the umbrella of infectious waste, if safety standards are not complied with, it could lead to illness, chronic diseases and other serious effects. To deal with it, infectious waste packaging is a reliable option. Infectious waste packaging market is flourishing in the backdrop of growing awareness among people, regarding clean and safe society. In recent years, the number of patients visit to hospitals has risen, it will drive the global infectious waste packaging demand. Need of segregating infectious waste is expected to penetrate the global infectious waste market. The UN puts infectious substances in a separate division as per which the infectious waste must be handled or disposed. These divisions are classified as class 6.2 which includes lower-risk infectious waste and higher-risk infectious waste. Being declared by the United Nations regarding proper dispose of medical waste would lead to rise in global infectious waste packaging market. Today various diseases are spreading in the society due to improper waste management by the regulatory bodies. Prevention of diseases is expected to boost the global infectious waste packaging market consequentially. Infectious waste packaging is a hazardous work to carry out, forces people to keep their hands away in doing this, and it might hamper growth of the global infectious waste packaging market. Government policies of cleanliness gives rise to infectious waste packaging market.

Global infectious waste packaging market: Segmentation

Global infectious waste packaging market can be segmented as follows:

On the basis of waste type, the global infectious waste packaging market has been segmented as:

Solid & semi-solid infectious waste packaging

Liquid infectious waste packaging

On the basis of products, the global infectious waste packaging market has been segmented as:

Coloured rigid boxes

Sharps containers

Bio-hazard containers

Labels

Bags

Bottles

On the basis of material type, the global infectious waste packaging market has been segmented as:

Paperboard

Glass

Plastics

Global infectious waste packaging market: Regional Outlook

Based on regions, the global infectious waste packaging market is segmented into seven regions namely:

North America

Western Europe

Asia-pacific except Japan

Eastern Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Japan

The global infectious waste packaging market is expected to witness lucrative growth due to rise in awareness regarding hygienic packaging. North America, Western Europe, and Asia Pacific are expected to drive the global infectious waste packaging industry. MEA, Latin America and Eastern Europe are anticipated to witness moderate growth. Japan is expected to witness higher than average growth in the global infectious waste packaging market.

Global infectious waste packaging market: Key Players

Few of the key market players in the global infectious waste packaging market are – Smurfit Kappa Group, Uniflex Healthcare, Interstate Packaging LLC, Carolina CoverTech, and International Plastics Inc., among others.