IoT For Public Safety Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast to 2023

Global IoT for Public Safety Market Research Report – by Component (Platform, Solution, Services), by Application (Disaster Management, Emergency Communication & Incident Management, Critical Infrastructure Security, Surveillance & Security), by Vertical (Smart Healthcare, Smart Manufacturing, Others), and Region – Forecast to 2023

Market Overview:

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global IoT for public safety market size was worth USD 844.2 million in 2017 and is expected to balloon to USD 2010.44 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 15.60% over the forecast period (2019-2023). This can be credited to the emergence of internet of things (IoT) as a viable option for protecting public interests. The spike noticed in crime rates is likely to trigger the need for tougher security measures and IoT can play a significant role thanks to advancements in video surveillance systems.

Impending public safety threats amid rising incidence of terrorism and vandalism is likely to drive the IoT for public safety market demand over the forecast period. Government efforts in creating smart city projects for safeguarding the lives of their citizens can be of benefit the market. Integration of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) in government departments to accumulate intel faster can be a plus for the market in the forthcoming years.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6733

Competitive Analysis

Leading players in the IoT for public safety market include Hitachi Vantara (U.S.), NEC (Japan), Cisco Systems (U.S.), IBM (U.S.), Nokia Networks (Finland), Sierra Wireless (Canada), Telit (U.K.), West Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Intellivision (U.S.), Iskratel (Slovenia), X-Systems (The Netherlands), Tibbo Systems (Taiwan), Star Controls (U.S.), Yardarm Technologies (U.S.), and others. Agreements, partnerships, and new product launches are strategies employed by these players to stay ahead in the market.

Segmentation

The global IoT for public safety market is segmented by component, application, and vertical.

By component, the market categorizes into three major segments, namely platform, solution, and services. By application, the market covers disaster management, surveillance & security, critical infrastructure security, and emergency communication and incident management. Verticals deemed vital to the market include smart manufacturing, smart utilities, smart transportation, smart building & home automation, smart healthcare, homeland security, and others.

Regional Analysis

Regionally, the global IoT for Public Safety Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest-of-the-World (RoW). North America is touted to be the top revenue-getter for the market till the end of the forecast period. But APAC is predicted to be highly lucrative owing to the rapid approval provided to infrastructural projects. Furthermore, the emphasis on smart city projects and digitization of legacy equipment can propel the regional market growth in a positive trajectory.

Report Methodology

Market Research Future prides itself on conducting top-notch research using its proprietary techniques. With a combination of primary and secondary research, analysts have managed to collect relevant data gathered from interviews with executives, whitepapers, SEC filings, and others to compile a thoroughly researched report. The data is verified with other sources to estimate future revenue and volume figures which assist investors in making wise business decisions. A mix of bottom-down and top-up approaches are undertaken to study the market from all perspectives.

Global IoT for Public Safety Market by Component

Platform

Services

Solution

Global IoT for Public Safety Market by Application

Disaster Management

Emergency Communication and Incident Management

Surveillance & Security

Critical Infrastructure Security

Global IoT for Public Safety Market by Vertical

Smart Building & Home Automation

Smart Utilities

Smart Healthcare

Smart Manufacturing

Smart Transportation

Homeland Security

Others

Global IoT for Public Safety Market by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest-of-the-World

Check Discount @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/6733

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.3 List Of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

2.5 Key Takeaways

3 Market Insights

4 Research Methodology

4.1 Research Process

4.2 Primary Research

4.3 Secondary Research

4.4 Market Size Estimation

4.5 Forecast Model

5 Market Dynamics

Continued…….

LIST OF TABLES

Table1 Global IoT For Public Safety Market, By Country, 2019-2023

Table2 North America: IoT For Public Safety Market, By Country, 2019–2023

Table3 Europe: IoT For Public Safety Market, By Country, 2019–2023

Table4 Asia-Pacific: IoT For Public Safety Market, By Country, 2019–2023

Table5 Latin America: IoT For Public Safety Market, By Country, 2019–2023

Continued…….

Get More Information @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/press-release/iot-public-safety-market

LIST OF FIGURES

Figure 1 Global IoT For Public Safety Market Segmentation

Figure 2 Forecast Methodology

Figure 3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Of Global IoT For Public Safety Market

Figure 4 Value Chain Of Global IoT For Public Safety Market

Figure 5 Share Of IoT For Public Safety Market In 2019, By Country (In %)

Continued……..

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]