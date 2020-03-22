Kaolin Mining Market 2019 with Evolving Technologies, Size, Share, Growth Factors, and Forecast till 2025

ResearchMoz presents this most up-to-date research on “Kaolin Mining Market 2019 Professional Survey Report Trends, Growth Rate, Statistics, Segment and Forecasts To 2025”.



Kaolinite is a clay mineral, part of the group of industrial minerals, with the chemical composition Al2Si2O5(OH)4. It is a layered silicate mineral, with one tetrahedral sheet of silica (SiO4) linked through oxygen atomsto one octahedral sheet of alumina (AlO6) octahedra. Rocks that are rich in kaolinite are known as kaolin or china clay.

The main use of the mineral kaolinite (about 50% of the time) is the production of paper. Its use ensures the gloss on some grades of coated paper. Kaolin is also used in ceramics, toothpaste, cosmetics, rubber, fiberglass and others.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

BASF

Imerys

KaMin

Quarzwerke

Sibelco

Thiele Kaolin

Arcilla Mining and Land

Ashapura Group

English Indian Clays

Howard Sheppard

Uma Group of Kaolin

Market Segment by Product Type

Water-Washed

Airfloat

Calcined

Delaminated

Surface-Modified & Unprocessed

Market Segment by Application

Paper

Ceramics

Paints And Coatings

Rubber

Fiberglass

Others

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

