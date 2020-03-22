Latest Research Report on Ankle Mobile Bearing System Market By Transparency Market Research

Total ankle replacement or total ankle arthroplasty is recommended if a patient suffers from ankle arthritis. It is a surgical procedure, in which the ankle of a patient is replaced so that she or he can experience improved mobility and decreased pain during the day to day activities. A patient could experience arthritic changes due to normal aging and wear and tear of the ankle, or due to accident or injury which may result in dislocation or broken ankle. Ankle replacement can be performed by using a fixed bearing system or implanting the newer mobile bearing system. The fixed bearing system was earlier adequate for implanting; however, it restricted the total axial rotation of the ankle, thereby affecting mobility. The ankle mobile bearing system overcomes this shortcoming and offers patients improved mobility. Implantation of the ankle mobile bearing system requires relatively smaller bone resections, resulting in increased percentage of successful outcomes.

Increase in global geriatric population and rise in incidence of osteoarthritis are expected to fuel the growth of the ankle mobile bearing system market during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization, the number of people over 65 years of age is projected to increase to nearly 1.5 billion by 2050. The global ankle mobile bearing system market is expected to witness significant growth owing to restoration of a range of movements in the ankle and increased adoption rate in developed economies. Moreover, technological advancements such as three part ankle mobile bearing implants and evolution of minimally invasive implant techniques propel the market. General complications such as infection or damage to blood vessels or tendons surrounding the implant act as restraints of the global ankle mobile bearing system market. Fracture of the bone surrounding the implant is another common complication that may arise along with failure of the implant to heal into the bone. This factor is expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The global ankle mobile bearing system market can be segmented based on end-user and region. In terms of end-user, the market can be classified into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics. The hospitals segment is expected to capture dominant market share, as hospitals focus on enhancing surgical techniques through the usage of improved implants that offer greater mobility to patients post-surgery. In terms of region, the global ankle mobile bearing system market can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to account for considerable market share during the forecast period due to technological advancements and increase in geriatric population that is prone to arthritis. Europe is likely to capture the second largest share from 2018 to 2026. Increase in number of small bone joint replacement of ankle procedures and preference for ankle mobile bearing system over ankle fusion are anticipated to fuel the growth of the market in the region. Ankle mobile bearing system implants offer more protection to the surrounding joints and improve patient outcomes, enabling them to be more active than they were before surgery.

Rapid innovation by key players is another factor boosting the growth of the global ankle mobile bearing system market. In December 2017, Exactech, Inc. announced completion of the first surgery using the Vantage Total Ankle Mobile Bearing implant in Switzerland. This mobile bearing implant has also received CE approval and is slated for a full launch in Europe in 2018. Increase in awareness among the global population about ankle joint solutions and their preference to maintain an active lifestyle after ankle disorders augment the global market.

Key players operating in the global ankle mobile bearing system market include Exactech, Inc., DePuy Synthes, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Stryker, Wright Medical Group N.V., DT MedTech, LLC, Zimmer Biomet, MatOrtho Limited, and implantcast GmbH.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

