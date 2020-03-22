Latest Research Report on Antiviral Booster Drugs Market By Transparency Market Research

Antiviral drugs are a specific class of drugs used in the treatment of infections caused by viruses. Most of the antiviral drugs are used in the treatment of infections caused by a specific virus; however, broad spectrum antiviral drugs are effective against a wide range of viral infections. Most of the antimicrobial drugs such as antivirals and antibiotics only prevent the growth or development of microorganism and not destroy the target. Most of the antiviral drugs are considered comparatively harmless to the host and can be used to treat infections. These antiviral drugs are different from viricides. Viricides are not medicines; however, these are able to destroy or neutralize the virus particles in both the inside and outside of the body. There are also some natural antiviral drugs available derived from plants such as eucalyptus.

Antiviral boosters are drugs used in combination with other specific antiviral drugs to increase or enhance the effect. For instance, Norvir and Tybost are antiviral booster drugs. Norvir is an antiviral drug used in the prevention of HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) virus infection to multiply and increase its number in the body. Norvir is used in combination with other antiviral drugs as antiviral booster to treat HIV, the virus that can cause AIDS (against acquired immunodeficiency syndrome). Tybost is another antiviral booster drug used in combination with other antiviral drugs. It contains an active ingredient cobicistat, which reduces the enzymatic activity in the liver which breaks specific antiviral drug. Tybost makes antiviral drugs more effective and safe in lower dose. It is given in combination with prezista (Darunavir) or reyataz (Atazanavir) for the treatment of HIV. Tybost itself is not an antiviral agent. It is used only as antiviral boosting agent against viral infection.

Increase in incidence rate of viral infectious diseases such as respiratory syncytial virus, influenza, human immunodeficiency virus, and epidemic viral infection across the globe drive the global antiviral booster drugs market. Novel and advanced antiviral drug formulations, strong R&D, and increased R&D expense by the global players also propel the market. However, high cost of R&D and significant risk of failure are the major factors that restrain the market.

The global antiviral booster drugs market can be segmented based on application, end-user, distribution channel, and region. In terms of application, the global market can be classified into HIV antivirals, influenza, herpes virus, hepatitis-B antivirals, hepatitis-C antivirals, and others. Based on end user, the global antiviral booster drugs market can be categorized into ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, and hospitals. In terms of distribution channel, the global market can be divided into hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, and retail pharmacies.

The global antiviral booster drugs market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global antiviral booster drugs market due to availability of advanced medications. Awareness among the people about diseases is also a major factor boosting the market in the region. The antiviral booster drugs market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace due to increase in prevalence of HIV. Lack of awareness about the disease and unavailability of advanced medication and treatment in underdeveloped countries such as Lebanon, Syria, Cyprus, Turkey, and Iraq is likely to propel the antiviral booster drugs market in Middle East & Africa.

Key players in the global antiviral booster drugs market include AbbVie, Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and Abbott.

