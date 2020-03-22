Latest Research Report on Nocturnal Dialysis Market By Transparency Market Research

End-stage renal disease (ESRD) is a major health issue affecting millions of people around the world. The incidence of chronic kidney diseases (CKD) is increasing at a higher rate in emerging countries owing to sedentary lifestyles, increasing incidence of diabetes among the general population, and higher prevalence of hypertension. Renal replacement therapy (RRT) for treatment of end-stage renal diseases (ESRD) involves high costs and burdens the health care resources of a country. Hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis have emerged as one of the most prominent treatment options for people suffering from end-stage renal disease (ESRD). However, recent studies regarding patient outcomes for hemodialysis have led health care providers toward new therapies and regimes such as nocturnal dialysis. This procedure is performed at night and is usually performed for longer duration such as 8 to 10 hours compared to conventional hemodialysis.

Increasing incidence of chronic kidney diseases (CKD) and rising incidence of diabetes are leading to a large patient population suffering from end-stage renal disease (ESRD) requiring dialysis. Various clinical studies conducted by health care agencies have indicated that patients undergoing conventional hemodialysis have a high mortality rate and a low quality of life (increasing dependence on dialysis, loss of employment, etc.). Conventional hemodialysis also involves higher cost of care. These factors have been eliminated by nocturnal dialysis as the procedure is performed overnight for more than eight hours as compared to conventional hemodialysis sessions lasting for two to three hours. Nocturnal dialysis leads to improved efficiency of the dialysis procedure, reduced dialysis cycles per patient, and improved quality of life for patients. These factors, combined with increasing number of manufacturers and health care providers offering nocturnal dialysis, are expected to drive the expansion of the global nocturnal dialysis market during the forecast period. However, lack of awareness among the general population and low quality of care provided in emerging countries are leading to lower adoption of nocturnal dialysis in these countries. This is restraining the expansion of the global market.

Request a PDF of Sample Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=43646

The global nocturnal dialysis market can be segmented based on product, end- user, and region. In terms of product, the global nocturnal dialysis market can be categorized into dialysis machines (clinical units and home use dialysis machines) and consumables (AV grafts, catheters, dialyzers, blood lines, and transfer sets, etc.). The dialysis machines segment accounted for a prominent share of the market in terms of value in 2017. The consumables segment is expected to expand at a comparatively higher CAGR during 2018-2026, owing to the disposable nature of consumables and increasing number of patients undergoing nocturnal dialysis. Based on end-user, the global nocturnal dialysis market can be classified into hospitals, dialysis centers, home care settings, and other end-users. The hospitals segment is expected to expand at a comparatively higher CAGR during the forecast period, owing to large patient pool preferring hospitals for nocturnal dialysis due to adequate reimbursement policies.

In terms of region, the global nocturnal dialysis market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global nocturnal dialysis market in 2017. Higher prevalence of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) and other chronic diseases such as diabetes in the U.S. and increasing awareness among the general population about availability of nocturnal dialysis are presenting a large patient pool undergoing nocturnal dialysis in the country. Also, presence of large manufacturers in the U.S. offering new and advanced products in the market is expected to lead to increasing demand and consumption of nocturnal dialysis products in North America during 2018-2026. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during 2018-2026.

Key players operating in the global nocturnal dialysis market are DaVita Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Dialyspa, American Renal Associates, NxStage Medical, Inc., Henry Schein, Inc., Dialysis Clinic, Inc. and Diaverum.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

Access Report Preview of Nocturnal Dialysis Market @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/nocturnal-dialysis-market.html