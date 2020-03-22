Lemon Extract Market: Specialty Retail to Offer Extraordinary Growth Opportunities

Lemon extract, i.e. a citrus flavorant processed from lemon peel oil, is generally manufactured by combining essential lemon peel oil with an adequate amount of alcohol, wherein, the fresh fragrance of lemon is maintained throughout the process. The exotic fragrance of lemon extract finds application in various industries as a key ingredient and a distinctive aroma and delicious flavour of lemon extract make it an ideal food ingredient candidate in the food and beverage processing industries. As lemon extract has a concentration of citric acid and vitamin C, it is increasingly used in various cosmetics, personal care, and home care products. The global lemon extract market is anticipated to experience positive growth during the forecast period.

There is growing demand for citrus flavors and natural food additives such as lemon extract, especially in economies such as India and Japan, owing to increasing number of food processing industries and shifting consumer preference towards citrus flavors. This is primarily attributed to the launch of new products with citrus flavors, such as lemon extract, essential oils, and others.

Along with food processing and cosmetics, lemon extract has emerging demand in pharmaceuticals as a flavoring agent in oral syrups, and is also used in various other drugs due to its antibacterial properties that help in eliminating chronic bacteria that cause cold and flu. In reference to abundant industrial applications and growing demand, the market for lemon extract is expected to remain positive in the future. In the region of Asia Pacific, lemon extract is a highly preferred flavorant over other citrus flavors among consumers.

The increasing demand for refreshments and beverages in the regions of Latin America and Western Europe is expected to create fundamental open doors for dynamic players in the global lemon extract market. Consistent rise in the demand for nutraceuticals with characteristic fixings and citrus flavors is additionally expected to result in the favorable growth of the lemon extract market.

Key market players of lemon extract are relied upon to use this open door over the forecast period. Various food and beverage processors are increasingly concentrating on continuous research and development in order to enhance the innovative dietary and multifunctional profile of lemon extract that offers more medical advantages.