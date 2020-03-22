Magnetic Core Market Outlook, Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Forecast 2018- 2026

Magnetic Core Market: Overview

Magnetic core is a magnetic material with good magnetic quality that is used to enclose and guide magnetic fields in electromechanical, electrical, or magnetic devices such as electric motors, electromagnets, transformers, inductors, generators, and magnetic recording heads. Magnetic cores are made of ferromagnetic metals such as iron or ferrimagnetic composites such as ferrites. The magnetic field is generated by a current conducting coil of wire surrounding the core. Magnetic core can increase the strength of a magnetic field in an electromagnetic coil.

Magnetic cores are created form three basic materials: bulk metals, powdered materials, and ferrite materials. Bulk metals are processed into ingots from furnaces. They are is then put into the process of cold and hot rolling. As the powder core processing starts, ingots go through multiple steps of grinding unless the powder is of proper consistency for the required performance. Usually, machining of powder cores is not carried out after processing. Ferrite materials consist of ceramic materials of iron oxide, carbonate of manganese or alloyed with oxides, nickel, cobalt, magnesium, or zinc. Magnetic core material can be either solid metal, soft iron, laminated silicon steel, special alloy, vitreous metal, or powdered metal iron.

Planning to lay down strategy for the next few years? Our report can help shape your plan better.

Magnetic Core Market: Key Segments

Magnetic cores can be segmented based on structure and end-use. In terms of structure the magnetic core can be segmented into straight cylinder rod, single “I” core, “C” or “U” core, “E” core, “E”& “I “core, planer core, pot core and toroidal core. Straight cylindrical rod is mostly made of powered iron and ferrite. It is used in radios for tuning the inductor. Single “I” core is square shaped and is rarely used. It is likely to be found in car ignition coils. “U” and “C” shaped cores are used to make square closed cores. Windings can be installed on single or both legs of the core. “E” shaped cores are used where a closed magnetic system is required. In most of “E” shaped cores, the cross-sectional area of center leg is more compared to individual section of outer legs. Therefore, the electrical circuit is placed around the center leg. In case of 3-phase transformer, all the three legs of “E” shaped core are of the same size and all legs are wound.

The “E” and “I” shaped core are stacked together to form a closed system. The “I” is stacked with the open end “E” to form three legged structure. The “E” and “I” cores are widely used in autotransformers, power transformer and inductors. The pot core is internally hollow and completely encloses the coil. It is round in shape. This design helps reduce electromagnetic interference and prevents radiations. The toroid core has a shape of a doughnut. The coil is wound around the circumference of the core. It is widely used in high frequency audio amplifiers. Based on end-use, the magnetic core market can be divided into automotive components, electrical components, and energy transfer equipment.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure here.

Magnetic Core Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global magnetic core market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is projected to lead the global magnetic core market during the forecast period, followed by North America and Europe. China and India account for key share of the magnetic core market in Asia Pacific, as the electrical vehicle industry is expected to expand significantly in the near future. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are likely to constitute moderate share of the magnetic core market during the forecast period.’

For more actionable insights into the competitive landscape of global market, get a customized report here.

Magnetic Core Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the magnetic core market include Hitachi Metals, Ltd., TDK Corporation, MAGNETICS, Advanced Technology & Materials Co., Ltd, MH&W International Corp., DMEGC, POCO Holding Co. Ltd, Zhaojing Incorporated Company, and TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC DEVICES & STORAGE CORPORATION.