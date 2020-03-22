Master Data Management Market Revenue Analysis | CAGR of 20.4% to be Achieved by Worldwide Major Vendors, Recent Trends and Forecast till 2023

Market Highlights

Master data management is a set of procedures, policies, and systems that collectively match organizations key elements allowing the entire organization to operate effectively. MDM solution synchronizes master data locked inside the applications across the organization and finds the key data that accurately represents the business entities such as employees, products, facilities, and customers. Mounting demands for operational excellence and data quality and growing requirements for verification and compliance drives the master data management market during the forecast period. Globally, the master data management (MDM) market is expected to grow from USD 4.08 billion in 2017 to USD 12.43 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 20.4% during the forecast period.

MDM is a system made by an organization to develop single master reference source for all critical organizational data, leading to less redundancy and fewer errors in business processes. In other words, MDM consists of different services, standards, and solutions which helps organizations to manage their master data. This master data consists of critical or confidential information regarding organization’s customers, products, suppliers, and transactions among others.

Key Players:

The prominent players in master data management market are SAP SE (Germany), SAS Institute, Inc. (US), IBM Corporation (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Tibco Software, Inc. (US), Informatica Corporation (US), Teradata Corporation (US), Orchestra Networks (US), Riversand Technologies, Inc (US), Talend (US) among others.

Segmentation:

The global master data management market is segmented into type, professional service, deployment, industry, and region.

By type, the market is segmented into customer data, supplier data, product data, and others.

By professional service, the market is segmented into implementation & deployment service, maintenance & support service, and consulting service.

By deployment, the market is segmented into on-premise and cloud.

By industry, the market is segmented into BFSI, IT & telecommunication, healthcare, retail, media & entertainment, transportation and logistics, manufacturing and others.

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Regional Analysis:

The global market for master data management is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of the master data management market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America is expected to dominate the master data management market during the forecast period. The presence of big players and early adoption of new technologies such as IoT and artificial intelligence (AI) drives the master data management market in North America. The US, Canada, and Mexico are expected to dominate the global master data management market in North America during the forecast period. Healthcare and manufacturing industry drive the master data management market in the North American region.

Europe is expected to record stable growth during the forecast period. BFSI and transportation sector are expected to drive the master data management market in Europe during the forecast period. Rules and regulations for transportation and strict norms related to payment security applied to the BFSI sector drive the transportation & BFSI market in Europe.

Asia-Pacific is expected grow at a faster rate during the forecast period. IT & telecommunication sector drives the master data management market in the Asia-Pacific region. Asia-Pacific is economically and technologically developed region and countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are expected to dominate the global master data management market in the Asia-Pacific region.

