Military Navigation Market Is Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

Military navigation is a special device that is used to for navigation specifically in absence of light and to perform night missions. The military navigation equipment helps arm forces with numerous tasks such as use a compass, read maps and other navigational skills. In addition to this, the device is also used by military forces to plan and track group movements in several search operations in the remote location. Further the device also helps in search and save injured soldiers, by reducing response time significantly. The wide application scope of the military navigator is a prominent factor expected to drive the global military navigation market in the coming few years.

Along with this, substantial rise in use of navigation equipment in several military equipment such as missiles, aircraft, unmanned systems, ships, and rockets is another strong factor driving the global military navigation market. Increasing in number of military aircraft market, and rising inclination towards the use of UAVs during geopolitical uncertainties and heightening boarder tensions in several prominent counties of the globe are some of the prominent factor expected to drive the global military navigation market.

However, compromised accuracy of the military navigation devices and availability of several other advanced devices are some of the major factor expected to impede growth in the military navigation market in the coming few years.

Nevertheless, factors such as increasing budget of countries to strength their boarder security, rising demand for missiles and artillery systems and changing nature of warfare are the important factors expected to drive the military navigation.

Growing integration of navigation equipment with missiles, aircraft, unmanned systems, ships, and rockets is one of the main fundamental factors that are driving the global military navigation market. The demand for navigation systems in military is escalating in order to meet the future needs of military transport aircrafts. Increasing demand for missiles and armaments systems and rising inclination towards the use of UAVs due to geopolitical uncertainties and changing nature of war is boosting the growth of military navigation market across the world. Navigation systems are used for several military activities, such as air land and sea navigation and accurate positioning for a wide range of military applications. The increased adoption of military navigation has improved the nature of command and control, weapons targeting, supply delivery on the battlefield and guidance of unmanned systems. The growing demand for excellent performance navigation systems for various applications in aeronautic industry that require high navigation and guidance accuracy. Moreover, the deterioration in the defense equipment procurement due to restricted defense funding may hinder the growth of military navigation market globally.

The global military navigation market can be segmented as by component, by platform, by application and by geography. On the basis of component, the global military navigation market can be segmented into software, hardware and service. Service segment is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period owing to the increasing requirement of maintenance training, computer-based training (CBT), instructor-led training (ILT), on-field support, and maintenance & repair services for navigation equipment. Hardware segment is also anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to the increasing defense spending by government.

On the basis of platform, the global military navigation market can be segmented into ammunition, marine, ground, aviation, unmanned vehicle and space. Space segment is expected to grow at highest rate during the forecast period. The growing demand for navigation services, and earth observation satellites is escalating the growth of space segment. The navigation system in space is used for land-use planning, monitoring the Earth’s surface for mapping, mineral exploration, and resource management, among others. In terms of application, the global military navigation market can be segmented into intelligence, surveillance & reconnaissance (ISR), command and control, combat and security, Combat & Security, Targeting & Guidance and search and rescue.

Among these applications, intelligence, surveillance & reconnaissance (ISR) segment is expected to grow considerably throughout the forecast period due to rising use of geospatial intelligence and increased requirement for situational awareness (SA) in military operations. Intelligence is a crucial military capability as provides situational alertness to military forces. Surveillance & reconnaissance designs and processes specialized communication protocols for intelligence systems. On the basis of geography, the global military navigation market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America. North America is anticipated to dominate the global military navigation market due to growing demand for new UAVs and aircrafts. Presence of the large number of navigation equipment manufacturers in the U.S. is propelling the North America military navigation market.

The global military navigation market includes large number of players. Some of the key players are Cobham PLC, Esterline Technologies Corporation, Garmin Ltd., GE Aviation, Honeywell International, Israel Aerospace Industries, KVH Industries, L3 Technologies, Northrop Grumman, Rockwell Collins, Safran Electronics and Defense and Trimble Navigation.

