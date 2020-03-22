N-Heptane Market 2019 – Global Industry Research Methodology & Revenue Analysis till 2025

ResearchMoz presents this most up-to-date research on “N-Heptane Market Size Will Increase To 70900 Million US$ By 2025, At A CAGR Of 3.2% During 2019-2025”.



N-Heptane (C7H16) is a colorless liquid that is insoluble in water. It is obtained by fractional distillation of petroleum. Heptane is not only flammable, but also moderately toxic if inhaled. It is used as a solvent, as an anaesthetic and in organic synthesis.

Currently, there are several producing companies in the world heptane industry. The main players are SK, Shell, Chevron Phillips Chemical, ExxonMobil, Phillips 66and Mitsubishi Shoji Chemical. The global sales of heptane will increase to 53794 MT in 2018 from 42157 MT in 2013 with average growth rate of 5.00%.

In consumption market, Asia Pacific and North America are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2017, these two regions occupied 77.49% of the global consumption volume in total.

Heptane has several grades, which include heptane 95%, heptane 97%, heptane 99%, etc. And each type has different application people and places relatively. With entertainment and fitness effect of heptane, the downstream application industries will need more heptane products. So, heptane has a huge market potential in the future.

Global N-Heptane market size will increase to 70900 Million US$ by 2025, from 56700 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for N-Heptane.

This report researches the worldwide N-Heptane market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global N-Heptane breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

SK

Shell

Chuzhou Runda Solvents

Chevron Phillips Chemical

ExxonMobil

Phillips 66

Mitsubishi Shoji Chemical

Liyang Liancheng

Wuyang Chemical

ZT League

Hai Shunde

DHC Solvent Chemie GmbH

N-Heptane Breakdown Data by Type

Heptane 95%

Heptane 97%

Other

N-Heptane Breakdown Data by Application

Pharmaceutical Intermediates

Electronics

Industrial Solvents

Chemical Synthesis

Others

N-Heptane Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

N-Heptane Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia…

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global N-Heptane capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key N-Heptane manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

