Neglected Tropical Diseases Market Investigation By Application, Technology, Robust Expansion And Product Type

Neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) are a diverse group of communicable diseases observed in subtropical and tropical conditions in over 149 countries across the globe. These set of bacterial and parasitic diseases can result in grave illnesses, affecting more than a billion people globally every year, predominantly the poorest of the population. NTDs lead to impairment of cognitive and physical development, illnesses, subsequent death in child and mother, and also result in decreased productivity in workplaces. Infectious diseases falling under NTDs include Dengue, Chikungunya Buruli ulcer, Chagas disease, Leprosy (Hansen’s disease), Lymphatic filariasis, Onchocerciasis, Rabies, Dracunculiasis (Guinea Worm Disease), etc.

Rise in incidence of diseases, such as, Dengue, Chikungunya, Lymphatic filariasis, Chagas disease, etc.is a key factor driving the growth of the neglected tropical diseases market globally. According to World Health Organization (WHO), annual incidence of dengue has increased dramatically in the recent years, with over 390 million dengue infections occurring every year. New cases of the disease in regions, such as, Southeast Asia, Western Pacific, and the Americas have increased from 1.2 million to over 3.2 million in a span of eight years, i.e. from 2008 to 2015. Chikungunya, which is predominantly prevalent in Asia, the Indian subcontinent, and Africa, saw an estimated 349,936 suspected cases and around 146,914 confirmed cases in 2016, as reported by the regional office of Pan American Health Organization (PAHO). Chagas disease, also called American trypanosomiasis and which is endemic in 21 countries in Latin America, is estimated to affect around 6 to 7 million individuals worldwide every year. Rise in the incidence of infectious diseases is likely to drive the demand for effective treatment options for managing these diseases.

Pharmaceutical companies have been increasingly launching new products in order to provide enhanced treatment options to people suffering from NTDs. In August 2018, Serum Institute of India announced that it would launch a dengue monoclonal in the Indian market by the year 2020. The company expects the launch of the product to help in providing enhanced treatment options for millions of people affected with the disease. Regulatory authorities are also supporting the development of new drugs through accelerated approval process in order to provide effective and safe therapeutic options for treating tropical diseases. In August 2017, benznidazole was granted accelerated approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for use in treating children in the age-group of 2 to 12 years affected with Chagas disease. The Accelerated Approval pathway for benznidazole, manufactured by Chemo Research, S. L, is anticipated to aid in catering to the large unmet medical needs of millions of patients in the Americas. Additionally, multi-lateral organizations, such as, World Health Organization (WHO) and Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), along with the member states are conducting campaigns to create awareness, besides expanding the coverage for neglected tropical diseases, so as to improve the social well-being and health of the affected people. However, stringent regulatory requirements, along with high cost of treatment, are anticipated to impede the growth of the global neglected tropical diseases market from 2018 to 2026.

The global neglected tropical diseases market can be segmented based on disease type, and distribution channel. In terms of disease type, the neglected tropical diseases market can be classified into Chagas Disease, Dengue, Chikungunya, Lymphatic filariasis, Rabies, and others. Based on distribution channel, the neglected tropical diseases market can be divided into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and others.

In terms of region, the global neglected tropical diseases market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific dominates the global neglected tropical diseases market due to growing number of cases of infectious tropical diseases in the region, especially in countries, such as, China, India, Bangladesh, Indonesia, etc. Asia Pacific is followed by Latin America and Middle East & Africa in terms of leading the global neglected tropical diseases market.

Key players operating in the global neglected tropical diseases market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Serum Institute of India, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sanofi, among others

