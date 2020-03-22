Oat Starch Market: New Innovations, Application, Recent Trend Updates & Forecast

Growing awareness among consumers about the importance of staying fit and increasing nutrient deficiency among population are the two factors that have enhanced the demand for Oat Starch. Starch is the most important component in oat grains and accounts for approximately 65% of their weight. Oat starch exists in the form of aggregates, with size ranging from 20 to 150 micrometer. Starch is composed of two components: amylopectin and amylose. Oat Starch has approximately 25%-30% amylases, which come under the category of hydrolases that can specifically split O-glycosidic bonds into starch. Oat Starch offers typical gelatinization characteristics. Regular consumption of staple food items can create a deficiency of some essential nutrients. Meals that include amylose, i.e. Oat Starch, have lower insulin and postprandial blood glucose response. The enzymatic degradation of amylopectin in the alimentary tract is faster than that of amylose. Oat Starch contains an adequate concentration of carbohydrates and proteins, which help in providing increased energy and lower blood sugar and thus, oat starch is a good product for fitness freaks. Due to remunerative nutritional value, the Oat Starch market is anticipated to remain positive in the global market.

Oat Starch is produced from oats. Oat Starch have lots of health benefits—they control blood sugar level, can improve the immune system and fitness enthusiasts and athletes use it as a source of carbohydrate and protein. Owing to these factors, the Oat Starch market is expected to grow in terms of value and volume in near future.

Some of the major key players operating across the value chain of the Oat Starch market are Beacon CMP Corporation, GRANT INDUSTRIES, INC.,Truenutrition, etc. More and more manufacturers and industrialists have been showing keen interest in Oat Starch.

