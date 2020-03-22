Obesity Management Market Expansion to be Persistent During 2027

The global obesity management market is expected to increase at a y-o-y growth rate of over 4.9% and reach US$ 1,078.9 Mn in revenues in 2027. North America and APEJ has collectively accounted for nearly 47.1% revenue share of the obesity management market in 2016. The increasing population of diabetes people worldwide and increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases are some of the major factors favouring the growth of the global obesity management market. Increasing awareness about the health concerns due to obesity and overweight resulting in the increasing demand for the anti-obesity drugs and bariatric procedures which fuel the growth of the global obesity management market. Asia Pacific and MEA regions are the highest population regions. The increase in health care infrastructure and increasing medical tourism in these regions is expected to play an important role in driving growth of global obesity management market.

The rise in investments to develop novel anti-obesity drugs and the strategic collaborations among companies, research institutes and universities for novel drug development and patent transfer are also anticipated to fuel the growth of this market over the forecast period. The increasing focus on body toning and grooming therapy as greater emphasis on the aesthetic appearance is also one of the important factor fuelling the revenue growth of the global obesity management market.

On the basis of drugs type, the obesity management market is segmented into bupropion and naltrexone, orlistat, lorcaserin, phentermine and topiramate, and Liraglutide. The liraglutide drug is expected to contribute the highest market share of 34.7% in 2027 and expected to register a significant CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2027. Orlistat drug will have the major market share, followed by liraglutide. The availability of orlistat throughout the world is expected to boost the market over the forecast period. Gastric sleeve surgery will remain the largest segment by the surgery, accounted for over 39.6% revenue share of the market in 2016. The Increasing preference to the gastric sleeve surgery due to shorter hospital stays, faster recovery with the smaller scars and less pain as compared to other surgical procedures.

The developing medical industry in respect to advanced infrastructure and increasing medical tourism in the developing countries from the APEJ such as China, India will continue to have a positive impact on obesity management market in APEJ. The emergence of targeted and combination treatment in the North America and Western Europe such as a combination of drugs along with the bariatric treatment and physical exercise is anticipated to boost the growth of the obesity management market over a forecast period. The rise in discretionary funding for the research and development activities for the novel anti-obesity drugs will also drive the market in the North America and Western Europe. The MEA is at a nascent stage to the global obesity management market and expected to show a moderate growth over a forecast period.

F Hoffmann La Roche Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc., Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., VIVUS, Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S. are leading players in the global obesity management market. Companies in the global obesity management market are focusing on strategic alliances such as strategic agreements, collaborations, rising research and development activities, new product launches, joint ventures, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions to sustain in the overall competition in the obesity management market.