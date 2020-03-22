Occlusal Splint Market: Industry Trends and Forecast 2017-2025

The occlusal splint is a relaxing, diagnostic, reversible and repositioning device. These devices are mostly used during sleep to take care of teeth from the effects of unconscious parafunctional motor actions like bruxing, tongue pressure, clenching, etc. Bruxism can lead to sensitive teeth, fractured teeth and fillings, temporomandibular joint damage (TMJ), sore facial muscles, headaches and ear aches. Moreover, patient who cannot control such actions when conscious require to use the splint during the awake hours. The occlusal splint has no fixed instructions or direction for its time, one can throw away them after a few months use, others may prescribe to continue using them for years. An occlusal splint is a custom made by comprehensive study models on a tool called articulator that simulates the movement of the jaws. The occlusal splints provides diagnostic data, allow spasm muscles to relax, protect the teeth and jaws from the contrary effects of teeth grinding or bruxism, and regularize periodontal fiber proprioception. The most common category of occlusal splint permissive splint. The biting surface of a permissive splint is flat and smooth.

The occlusal splints market can be categorized on basis of the followings: product type, material type, distribution channel and geography. On the basis of key products, the occlusal splints market can be classified into flat plane occlusal splints, Michigan occlusal splints, NTI-TSS occlusal splints, gelb occlusal splints, and others. Based on material types, the occlusal splints market can be segmented into hard material, soft material, and dual laminated material. On the basis of distribution channel market is classified into hospital pharmacies, dental clinics, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

Geographically, the occlusal splints market can be categorized into five regional markets such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. The developing markets in Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are expected to register strong growth during the forecast period 2017-2025. North America dominates the occlusal splint market followed by Europe. Additionally, factors such as development of health care network, rise in disposable income, increase in health care awareness, and availability of reimbursement facilities are boosting the occlusal splints market demand in Asia Pacific. The occlusal splint market in countries such as India, Brazil, and China is anticipated to inflate at high growth rate during the forecast period due to increase in awareness among the population about the bruxism or teeth grinding and its treatment.

Moreover, there are a number of factors that affect the growth of the occlusal splints market. Some of the key factors include, increase in the number of teeth grinding (bruxism) patient, advancement and development of innovative devices, and rise in the global geriatric population. According to National Sleep Foundation estimations that around 8.0% of adults grind their teeth at night during sleep and moreover, it reported that more than one third of parents reported the indications of bruxism on their child. The market is also witnessing certain challenges in its path such as development of other substitute technologies, along with high competition among existing players, high risks of therapy failure, severity and complications involved in the disorder due to misdiagnosis, and lack of awareness among the rural population in underdeveloped and developing economies are likely to inhibit the market growth.

Key companies operating in the global occlusal splints market are Dentaurum Group, Southern Cross Dental, First Lab Direct Ltd, Sentinel Mouth Guards, Glidewell Laboratories, Space Maintainers Dental Labs, Hizart Dental Laboratory, The Dental Solution Australia, Fotis Dental Laboratory, S4S Dental Laboratory and many others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

