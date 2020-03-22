Online Lingerie Global Market By Top Key Players, Size, Segmentation, Projection, Analysis And Forecast To 2025

Online Lingerie Market – 2019

Report Description :

The term lingerie originated from the French word ‘linge’ for linen. In French, the term is used for both male and female undergarments, whereas in English it refers solely to women’s innerwear. Lingerie is made of fabrics like nylon, satin, silk, polyester, and lace. The evolving fashion landscape and the rising need for comfort have resulted in increased demand for lingerie across the region. The opening of online lingerie stores has improved the growth prospects of the lingerie industry, as they offer a wide range of international and private labels through one platform.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the online lingerie market in APAC to grow at a CAGR of 27.81% during the period 2016-2020.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the online lingerie market in APAC for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated from the online retail sales of the following lingerie products:

• Bras

• Daywear

• Loungewear

• Panties

• Shapewear

• Sleepwear

Technavio’s report, Online Lingerie Market in APAC 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Baci Lingerie

• Hanesbrands

• Jockey

• L Brands

• PVH

Other prominent vendors

• Chantelle

• Etam

• Golden Lady

• Lindex

• Triumph

• Wacoal

• Wolford

Market driver

• Growth of e-commerce industry

Market challenge

• Difficulty in choosing product

Market trend

• Availability of top brands online and preference for omni-channel retail

Table Of Content

PART 01: Executive summary

• Highlights

PART 02: Scope of the report

• Market overview

• Top-vendor offerings

PART 03: Market research methodology

• Research methodology

• Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Online lingerie market in APAC

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

• Segmentation of online lingerie market in APAC by product type

PART 07: Key leading countries

PART 08: Market drivers

• Increased mobile phone and smartphone penetration

• Growth of e-commerce industry

• Increase in disposable income among emerging middle class

• Price discounts and special offers

• Changing consumer preferences

PART 09: Impact of drivers

PART 10: Market challenges

• Difficulty in choosing product

• Technical issues

• Delivery and packaging issues

• Reduced profit margins

PART 11: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 12: Market trends

• Availability of top brands online and preference for omni-channel retail

• Use of location-based technology for enhancing consumer experience

• Availability of measurement apps and related websites

PART 13: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Vendor share analysis

• Baci Lingerie

• Hanesbrands

• Jockey

• L Brands

• PVH

• Other prominent vendors

Continued…….

