Orthopedic Devices Market Expanding at a CAGR of over 3.0% From 2018 to 2026

Global Orthopedic Devices Market – Overview

Orthopedic devices have been extremely useful in restoring mobility, reducing pain, treatment of fractures etc. Orthopedic devices is specially designed to address the different musculoskeletal issues. The global orthopedic devices market is expanding at a significant pace due to factors such as increase in incidence rate of injuries and rise in government initiatives to address unmet medical needs across the world.

The global orthopedic devices market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on product, end-user, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been provided in the market overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by geography and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global orthopedic devices market.

Global Orthopedic Devices Market: Key Segments

In terms of product, the global orthopedic devices market has been segmented into joint reconstruction, spinal devices, trauma fixation, orthopedic prosthetics, arthroscopy devices, orthopedic braces and supports, orthopedic accessories, and others. The joint reconstruction segment has been classified into hip replacement, knee replacement, elbow and shoulder replacement, and others. Hip replacement has been categorized into total hip replacement implant, partial hip replacement implant, hip resurfacing implant, and revision hip replacement implant. Knee replacement has been divided into total knee replacement implant, partial knee replacement implant, and revision knee replacement implants. The spinal devices segment has been bifurcated into spinal fusion devices and spinal non-fusion devices. The trauma fixation segment has been segmented into metal plates & screws, pins/wires, nails and rods, others. The orthopedic prosthetics segment has been bifurcated into lower extremity orthopedic prosthetics and upper extremity orthopedic prosthetics.

The orthopedic braces and supports segment has been classified into upper extremity braces and support low extremity braces and supports. The orthopedic accessories segment has been categorized into bone cement, casting system, and removal systems. The product type segment have been analyzed based on different type of devices uses to treat different orthopedic disorder in various regions. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. In terms of end-user, the global orthopedic devices market has been classified into hospitals, orthopedic clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Global Orthopedic Devices Market: Regional Outlook

The global orthopedic devices market has been segmented into five major regions and key countries/sub-regions in the respective region: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Israel, and Rest of MEA). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also provides the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles major players in the market in terms of various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, devices portfolios, business strategies, and recent developments. Major companies profiled in the global orthopedic devices market include Stryker Corp., DePuy Synthes,, Zimmer Biomet, Smith & Nephew, Medtronic Spinal, DJO Global, Arthrex, Inc., NuVasive, Inc., and Globus Medical.