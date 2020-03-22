Osteoporosis Drugs Market to Report a CAGR of 125.2% Between 2014and 2020

Osteoporosis is a chronic disease in which the bone density and bone mass is reduced to such an extent that the bones and cartilages become more prone to cracks and fractures. In osteoporosis, the microstructure of bones and amount and number of various proteins is depleted, that leads to not only rise in brittleness and porosity of bones but also failure of bones to regenerate. This condition leads to chronic pain and illness, which could be fatal. Osteoporosis drugs market is semi-consolidated market and the demand for various drugs (inclusive of generic and branded) is increasing at a slow pace, due to steady growth in the prevalence of the disease across the globe. This report is focused towards identifying the current scenario as well as the future market potential for osteoporosis drugs globally. The global osteoporosis drugs market is segmented on the basis of drugs classes available for the treatment of osteoporosis, such as, bisphosphonates, RANK ligand inhibitors (denosumab), calcitonin, parathyroid hormone therapy (PTH), selective estrogen receptor inhibitors (SERMs) and others (estrogen therapy and calcium and vitamin D).

Bisphosphonates is identified as the largest segment, with a share of 48.2% of the total osteoporosis drugs market, as of 2013. Whereas, pipeline drugs is identified as the fastest growing segment growing at a CAGR of 125.2%, during the study period from 2014 to 2020. Rising population of osteoporosis patients across the globe is identified as the major driver of this market, followed by introduction of new drug classes. According to International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF), every year, osteoporosis causes more than 9 million fractures and bone cracks across the globe. Further, it also stated that, around 200 million women throughout the world are being affected by osteoporosis every year. Thus, increasing prevalence of the disease is considered as an important growth propeller of the market. In addition, introduction of new drug classes to overcome threat of generics and chronic side effects caused by established drugs (brands) is another factor accentuating the growth of osteoporosis drugs market. Recently, new drug classes, such as, parathyroid hormone therapy (PTH) (2008) and denosumab (2010) have been introduced in the market. Due to minimal side effects of the drugs that belong to these classes, the demand and focus of treatment has been shifted towards these treatments. In addition, pipeline products such as, Odanacatib, Romosozumab and BA058-SC are estimated to propel the growth of the market after their regulatory approvals. This growth is likely to observe due to the distinct advantages of these drugs over existing drugs and formulations. The forecast for these products is estimated considering their expected approval and commercialization years.

Geographically, the osteoporosis drugs market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). Presently, the North American region is the largest market in the world, owing to the presence of large number of osteoporosis patients, world-class medical infrastructure, rising awareness about the disease and its treatment and proper utilization of technologically sound devices for diagnosis purpose. However, Asia-Pacific region is considered as the most promising market during the forecast period from 2014 to 2020. The growth is mainly attributed to factors such as steadily increasing incidence rate of osteoporosis, increasing medical expenditure, increased healthcare awareness towards diagnosis and treatment of osteoporosis and dietary habits and lack of nutritious foods.

The osteoporosis drugs market is considered as semi-consolidated and is dominated by selective players. More than 63% of the total market share is held by market players such as, Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer, Inc., Amgen, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc. and Novartis International AG. These players, due to their effective products, dominate the entire market. In addition, other players include F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Actavis plc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Novo Nordisk A/S. which contributed to the market with their generic formulations.