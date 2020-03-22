Pea Starch Market Which Is Expected To Rise At A Cagr Of 7.5% Throughout The Forecast Period 2018-2027

On the basis of a recently published report by Transparency Market Research, titled, ‘Pea starch Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2027′ the overall revenue generated from the pea starch market is anticipated to be valued at somewhere around US$ 101.9 Mn in 2018, which is expected to rise at a CAGR of 7.5% throughout the forecast period (2018-2027).

Planning to lay down strategy for the next few years? Our report can help shape your plan better.

In the global pea starch market, the demand of pea starch is increasing owing to reasons such as increasing gluten susceptible population and increasing demand of processed food in the global food and beverage market. According to a data from Ingredion Inc., 11 million people suffer from celiac disease and more than 70 million suffer from wheat intolerance. Along with the mentioned factors the demand of the pea starch is increasing in other sectors such as pharmaceutical and cosmetic industry.

On the basis of geography, North America and Europe holds the major share, in terms of value and volume. North America holds a prominent value share of 27.9% in the global pea market. Also, regions such as Latin America and Europe are expected to register significant growth, where Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the highest growth in the pea starch market, owing to increasing global presence of key players of different industries.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure here.

In Asia Pacific, the demand for pea starch is gaining the traction from the India, Australia, New Zealand and ASEAN countries, where various global players are significantly invested over the past few years. Major players in the pea starch market are focused on geographical and capacity expansion. Furthermore, companies are increasingly focusing on offering cost effective solutions for applications such as dairy products and processed meat products.

Manufacturers in the region are also showing their keen interest in utilizing pea starch in their final products. With the increasing demand of pea starch in the global starch market, it can be expected that the demand of pea starch will increase over the forecast period.

For more actionable insights into the competitive landscape of global market, get a customized report here.

Pea starch is used in various ready-to-mix & eat products such as bakery products, curry and dessert mixes. Gelling, binding, and thickening of starch varies according to the ratio of amylose and amylopectin. Thus, it finds various applications in convenience food products.

Baked goods with pea starch have good texture and characteristics without gluten.Instant coffee & tea uses maltodextrin to ensure free flow of granulesGrowing consumption of convenience food across the globe is anticipated to drive growth of corn starch marketGlobal sales of ready-to-mix food is anticipated to grow 2.3X during 2014–2020, exhibiting a double-digit CAGR during this period.

Rising number of controversies associated with GMO crops is influencing consumers to opt for products with clean label ingredients. In May 2016, Bunge Limited—an agribusiness and food company—launched non-GMO corn product line in order to cater to growing demand for clean label products