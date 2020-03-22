Pentane Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2024

Summary

Pentane is colourless with a very low odour and high volatility thanks to its low, narrow boiling range – it is among the lowest boiling hydrocarbon liquids and so evaporates at a very high rate. It is used principally as a blowing agent in foam production, as a propellant in aerosols and as reaction media for polymerisation processes. In actual production, pentane blend is the most common type. Isopentane and Normalpentane Blend contain Isopentane and Normalpentane as the main ingredients. The single principal content is not less than 10%, not more than 90%. Pentane blend is a very fast evaporating hydrocarbon solvent and low in impurities such as sulphur, olefins, benzene and total aromatics. Examples of end uses for this solvent are blowing agent, electronic cleaning and polymerisation. In the report, we main cover pentane blend.

Key manufacturers are included based on manufacturing sites, capacity and production, product specifications etc.:

Shell

Phillips 66

CNPC

ExxonMobil Chemical

TOP Solvent

Junyuan Petroleum Group

Junyuan Petroleum Group

Aeropres Corporation

Diversified CPC

Rizhao Changlian

The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers (manufacturing sites, capacity and production, product specifications etc.)

Major Application

Major Type

Major applications as follows:

EPS Blowing Agent

Electronic Cleaning

Chemical Solvent

Aerosol Propellant

Others

Major Type as follows:

Pentane 85/15

Pentane 80/20

Pentane 70/30

Pentane 60/40

Pentane 50/50

Pentane 20/80

Others

Regional market size, production data and Trade:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of Application

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Production

2.2 Regional Demand

2.3 Regional Trade

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 Shell

3.1.2 Company Information

3.1.2 Product Specifications

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.2 Phillips 66

3.2.1 Company Information

3.2.2 Product Specifications

3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.3 CNPC

3.3.1 Company Information

3.3.2 Product Specifications

3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.4 ExxonMobil Chemical

3.4.1 Company Information

3.4.2 Product Specifications

3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.5 TOP Solvent

3.5.1 Company Information

3.5.2 Product Specifications

3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.6 Junyuan Petroleum Group

3.6.1 Company Information

3.6.2 Product Specifications

3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.7 Junyuan Petroleum Group

3.7.1 Company Information

3.7.2 Product Specifications

3.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.8 Aeropres Corporation

3.8.1 Company Information

3.8.2 Product Specifications

3.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.9 Diversified CPC

3.9.1 Company Information

3.9.2 Product Specifications

3.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.10 Rizhao Changlian

3.10.1 Company Information

3.10.2 Product Specifications

3.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

4 Major Application

4.1 EPS Blowing Agent

4.1.1 Overview

4.1.2 EPS Blowing Agent Market Size and Forecast

4.2 Electronic Cleaning

4.2.1 Overview

4.2.2 Electronic Cleaning Market Size and Forecast

4.3 Chemical Solvent

4.3.1 Overview

4.3.2 Chemical Solvent Market Size and Forecast

4.4 Aerosol Propellant

4.4.1 Overview

4.4.2 Aerosol Propellant Market Size and Forecast

4.5 Others

4.5.1 Overview

4.5.2 Others Market Size and Forecast

