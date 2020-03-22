Piperidine Global Market Share, Size, Trends and Growth Forecasts

The name ‘Piperidine’ comes from the genus name Piper, which is the Latin word for pepper. Piperidine is an organic compound in the form of a clear, colorless liquid with pepper-like odor. Its molecular formula is (CH 2 ) 5 NH. Piperidine vapors are heavier than air. Piperidine is best known for its use in several pharmaceuticals, chemical manufacturing catalysts, and in the manufacture of pesticides and fertilizers. Piperidine is widely used as a building block and chemical reagent in the synthesis of certain organic compounds. Piperidine is a widely used secondary amine. It is employed to convert ketones to enamines. Piperidine is used as a solvent and base. The same is true for some of its derivatives. For example, N-formylpiperidine is a polar aprotic solvent with better hydrocarbon solubility than other amide solvents. 2, 2, 6, 6-tetramethylpiperidine is a highly sterically hindered base, which is useful due to its low nucleophilicity and high solubility in organic solvents. Piperidine is known to exhibit anti-platelet, antibiotic, vasodilator, anti-hypertensive and excitant functions.

Planning To Lay Down Strategy For The Next Few Years? Our Report Can Help Shape Your Plan Better.

Piperidines have recently gained attention in the fields of organic, bio-molecular chemistry and biotechnology owing to their useful biological properties. Piperidine derivatives can be extracted from plant materials and synthesized by one or more chemical reactions. Piperidine is observed to play a beneficial role in numerous pharmaceuticals that are currently available in the market. Alogliptin, Ritalin, and Risperidone are drugs with the piperidine nucleus. These drugs are utilized to treat diabetes, improve children’s ability to concentrate, and reduce symptoms of schizophrenia. The drug CP-690550, also known as Janus kinase 3 (JAK3), inhibits autoimmune diseases and is used in transplant patients. Piperidine rings are well-known for their anti-microbial activities. Antiviral and antifungal activities of certain piperidine analogs have also been invented. A significant industrial use of piperidine is for the production of dipiperidinyl dithiuram tetrasulfide, which is used as a rubber vulcanization accelerator.

Key drivers for the piperidine market include use of piperidine in pharmaceuticals. Antibiotic resistance and re-emerging diseases are known to pose major medical challenges. Pathogens are spreading with extraordinary speed across the world, leading to increase in the mortality rate of patients infected. Microorganisms are known to frequently develop resistance against the available drugs. These drugs often lack selectivity and ability. Also, they have unfavorable side-effects. The key to efficient and effective treatment of emerging diseases lies in early identification, diagnosis, and treatment of infections. Thus, there exists a constant need for novel therapeutic agents. The restraining factor for the piperidine market is that exposure to piperidine causes several health hazards including nausea, vomiting, depression, eye damage, and muscle weakness. Piperidine is a highly flammable liquid and this leads to risk of fire hazard. Hence, proper care needs to be taken while transporting piperidine.

To Obtain All-Inclusive Information On Forecast Analysis Of Global Market, Request A Pdf Brochure Here.

North America dominates the global piperidine market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. In North America, there is tremendous growth in the pharmaceuticals which triggers the market for piperidine. Demand for piperidine in Asia Pacific is rising, due to the expanding hygiene & anti-microbial industry in the region.

Prominent players operating in the global piperidine market include BASF, Taj Pharmaceuticals Limited, Kopalle Pharma Chemicals, Vasudha Pharma Chem Limited, and AllChem Laboratories.

For More Actionable Insights Into The Competitive Landscape Of Global Market, Get A Customized Report Here.