The report analyzes and presents an overview of “Polyethylene Coated Paperboard for Packaging Market 2019 to Witness Excellent Long-Term Growth Outlook, Forecast 2025” worldwide.

The global polyethylene coated paperboard for packaging market has been expanding on account of advancements in the field of packaging and logistics. The demand for high-quality packaging has increased by leaps and bounds, and this is a key consideration from the perspective of market growth. Hence, there is little doubt about the inflow of voluminous revenues into the global polyethylene coated paperboard for packaging market. The retail industry has been emphasizing on the need for seamless, resilient, and resistant packaging materials. Hence, the commendable properties of polyethylene coated paperboard have come under the radar of attention in recent times. The global value of the polyethylene coated paperboard for packaging market is projected to increase to new heights in the years to follow.

With growth of the e-commerce industry, the need for resilient packaging mechanisms has become indispensable.

Hence, the global polyethylene coated paperboard for packaging market is projected to attract voluminous revenues in the years to follow.

Furthermore, the need for better management of products across the retail sector has also brought polyethylene coated paperboard packaging under the spotlight of attention.

Henceforth, the forces of demand in the polyethylene coated paperboard for packaging market are expected to witness positive changes in the years to follow.

On the basis of geography, the global polyethylene coated paperboard for packaging market can be segmented into Latin America, North America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The polyethylene coated paperboard for packaging market in Europe is expanding on account of an increase in the number of retail outlets in the region.

Global Polyethylene Coated Paperboard for Packaging – Market Overview:

Recent years have seen an increase in the importance of barrier packaging which gives protection to products from dampness and heat. Polyethylene coated paperboard is appropriate for packaging those applications where barrier properties for moisture are necessary. The polyethylene coated paperboard likewise provides a simple and efficient way for sealing the package. The main advantage of polyethylene coated paperboard is the multiple layers which give excessive protection to the product. Polyethylene coated paperboard is mainly used for packaging of applications such as fruits, vegetables, meat & seafood, ice cream, confectionery, etc. As a result of this, polyethylene coated paperboard have seen comprehensive growth over the forecast period 2017-2025.

Global Polyethylene Coated Paperboard for Packaging – Market Dynamics:

Due to the awareness of barrier protection by the consumers, the market for polyethylene coated paperboard for packaging has seen impressive CAGR over the forecast period. Some of the key factors which are increasing the prominence of polyethylene coated paperboard for packaging are the good moisture barrier and heat sealing property of polyethylene coated paperboard. In addition, it also stops leakage of liquids items from the container made of polyethylene coated paperboard. Furthermore, polyethylene coated paperboard made up of HDPE have high temperature limit which can withstand scraping and have better barrier protection than LDPE. Major restraint for polyethylene coated paperboard for packaging is that due to multiple layers of polyethylene and paperboard the problem for recycling occurs as most of the paperboard without coating are recycled and used. Moreover, the fluctuations in the prices of polyethylene and different resins are restraints for the growth of polyethylene coated paperboard. Some of the grades of polyethylene coated paperboard are not suitable for food products can be considered as a restraint for the market.

Global Polyethylene Coated Paperboard for Packaging – Market Segmentation:

The global polyethylene coated paperboard for packaging market can be segmented by the raw material type, by product type, and by application.

On the basis of raw material type, the global polyethylene coated paperboard for packaging market is segmented into –

LDPE

HDPE

On the basis of product type, the global polyethylene coated paperboard for packaging market is segmented into –

One sided PE

Two sided PE

On the basis of application, the global polyethylene coated paperboard for packaging market is segmented into –

Fruits and vegetables

Meat, Seafood & Poultry

Ice cream

Bakery and Confectionery

Others

Global Polyethylene Coated Paperboard for Packaging Market – Regional Overview:

The global polyethylene coated paperboard for packaging market can be divided into seven major regions which are as follows –

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan

Middle East & Africa

Japan

North America is anticipated to be the largest market for global polyethylene coated paperboard for packaging market, primarily focused by manufacturer for preference towards polyethylene coated paperboard for packaging. Followed by Asia-Pacific region with the second largest market of polyethylene coated paperboard for packaging is anticipated to have the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2017-2025. Europe is also expected to witness a decent growth for polyethylene coated paperboard for packaging market throughout the forecast period. MEA region is anticipated to have above average growth for polyethylene coated paperboard for packaging market over the forecast period.

Global Polyethylene Coated Paperboard for Packaging Market – Key players:

Few of the key players in the polyethylene coated paperboard for packaging market are Iggesund Paperboard; a subsidiary of Holmen AB, Stora Enso OYJ, Georgia-Pacific LLC, WestRock Co, Tetra Laval International S.A., Sappi Ltd, Nippon Paper Industries Co Ltd, etc.

