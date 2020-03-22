Polymer Dispersion Market : Global Emerging Technologies, Top Key Leaders, Recent Trends, Industry Growth, Size and Segments by Forecast

Polymer Dispersion Market: Overview

Polymer dispersions are water-borne emulsion polymers with colloidal particles in a stabilized state. Polymer dispersions are used in various applications in different industry verticals such as inks, adhesives, paints, coatings, papers, adhesives, sealants, and decorative and protective coating. The type of polymer dispersion can be selected based on the particle size and presence of solid content. Film-forming polymer dispersions are primarily employed to provide protection from water, water vapor, grease, oil, and other substances.

Polymer Dispersion Market: Dynamics and Trends

Demand for polymer dispersions is expected to increase in the near future due to the expansion in the leather industry. Polymer dispersions are primarily used in the manufacture of leather products and adhesives. Manufacture of interior decorating items is also expected to provide significant boost to the polymer dispersion market in the next few years. Rise in disposable income has led to increase in consumer interest in modification of old interior furnishings. This is driving the polymer dispersion market.

Implementation of stringent environmental regulations on the reduction of high volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions is also anticipated to fuel the polymer dispersion market during the forecast period. Developed and developing economies are striving to reduce the emission of volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Furthermore, water-based polymer dispersions are used in food packaging and flexible packaging applications as they are eco-friendly.

Demand for water-based dispersions is increasing, due to the enactment of stringent environmental regulations against solvent-based dispersion applications. This water-based dispersions segment is predicted to provide immense opportunities to new entrants with eco-friendly innovations, as the demand for low-VOC dispersion products is increasing. It is easier for new players to enter the polymer dispersion market in developing economies such as China and India, as the government regulations are quite favorable to set up new manufacturing units.

Polymer Dispersion Market: Segmentation

In terms of resin type, the polymer dispersion market can be segmented into acrylic, polyurethane (PU), vinyl, and styrene-butadiene (SB). The acrylic segment is expected to account for major share of the market in the near future. This is ascribed to the wide-range of applications of acrylic resins in the manufacture of water-based dispersions. The low cost of acrylic resins is also one of the factors driving the segment.

In terms of application, the polymer dispersion market can be divided into decorative coatings, protective coatings, automotive coatings, printing inks, leather, adhesives, and others. The decorative coatings segment is expected to constitute high share of the market during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for high-quality and esthetic interior furnishings. Growth in trend of updating interior decorations is projected to drive the segment in the near future.

Based on end-user industry, the polymer dispersion market can be classified into automotive, consumer goods, packaging, paints, and construction. The paints segment is estimated to account for key share of the polymer dispersion market by the end of the forecast period. The segment is likely to expand owing to the development of different varnishes such as anti-corrosion and flexographic. Furthermore, the non-toxic nature of polymer dispersions is expected to drive the segment.

Polymer Dispersion Market: Regional Outlook

North America accounted for significant share of the polymer dispersion market in 2016. This trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. Increase in usage of polymer dispersions in decorative and furniture coating applications is boosting the polymer dispersion market in North America. Growth in disposable income in the region is augmenting the home and automobile decoration applications. Increase in concern about environmental conservation has resulted in the usage of eco-friendly products. This is further anticipated to fuel this market. Rise in usage of packaged food due to the increase in working hours is also fueling the polymer dispersion market in North America.

Europe is projected to constitute moderate share of the polymer dispersion market during the forecast period. The EPDLA also stated that polymer dispersions are being used safely and successfully since the last few years, leading to significant reduction in the release of organic solvents into the environment. These factors are driving the usage of polymer dispersions in Europe. This trend is likely to continue in the near future.

Polymer Dispersion Market: Key Players

Major players operating in the polymer dispersion market include The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Synthomer, Polymerics, Inc., Solvay Group, Michelman, Vinavil S.p.A., IKERLAT Polymers S.L., and Covestro AG.