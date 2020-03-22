Polyols Market Segment and Application with Outlook 2028

Global Polyols Market: Overview

The global polyols market has witnessed a staggering growth over the years, owing to its widespread applications in variable industries worldwide. Polyol is an organic compound, which contains multiple hydroxyls groups. This organic compound finds its extensive applications in both polymer as well as food industries. In polymer industry, polyols are mostly used in order to manufacture polyurethanes, after going through a chemical reaction with isocyanate. These polyurethanes are widely used in the manufacturing of several substances. All such USPs are majorly fueling growth in the global polyols market.

From the perspective of end-use industries, the global polyols market is segmented into transportation, construction, packaging, CASE, and polyurethane flexible foam. Among all these end-users, the construction segment accounts for the maximum share in the global polyols market, on account of the amazing insulation properties of polyurethane and numerous infrastructure development projects globally. The report is a true guideline of key growth drivers and opportunities in the market. Along with this, it is also thoroughly explains the competitive nature of the market.

Global Polyols Market: Notable Developments

A few recent developments contouring the shape of the global polyols market in a big way include:

Manufacturers in the polyols market are focusing on producing polyols from natural oil sources such as corn, canola, and soybean.

Other manufacturers are investigating on bio-based polyols for reducing dependence on conventional petrochemical-derived polyols due to rising environmental concerns.

Key players operating in the global polyols market include Royal Dutch Shell plc, Dow chemical’s., Bayer AG, and Cargill Inc.

Global Polyols Market: Key Growth Drivers

Some of the drivers, which help in triggering the growth of the global polyols market in a positive way include:

Mushrooming Industries Worldwide to Foster Market’s Growth

In the form of polyurethane, polyols are widely used in the manufacturing of polyurethane foams coatings, elastomers, and adhesives and sealants. These applications are majorly propelling expansion in the global polyols market. However, these polyurethane foams possess an excellent insulation property, for which it plays a predominant role in the global building and construction industry. Not only in the construction industry, but also it is considered as a key ingredient in other industries such as automotive, electronics, furnishing, and packaging industries. Such extensive applications of polyurethane in a wide range of industries are also stimulating the growth of the global polyols market.

Furthermore, rigid and flexible polyurethane foams find its wide applications in several packaging industries. This factor is also responsible for the steadfast growth of the global polyols market. Other microeconomic factors such as rapid urbanization and industrialization in the developing economies and flourishing automotive industry across the globe are augmenting demand for polyurethane, which in turn is also driving the global polyols market. Additionally, increasing demand for several consumer appliances due to growing purchasing power is also believed to contribute demand in the global polyols market.

Growing Consumers’ Inclination towards Low-calorie Food Fillips Market

Polyols act as a sugar-free sweeteners. Due to such reason, it actively participates in the making of numerous healthy food items. Moreover, polyols’ structure proves the presence of partial sugar in it, along with the alcohol. Thus, it is also known as sugar alcohols. However, a broad array of polyols, which are highly used in several food and beverages products include sorbitol, isomalt, erythritol, and maltitol. Therefore, factors such as increasing awareness about health worldwide, rising consumers’ inclination towards healthy, low calorie food, and rapidly changing lifestyles of consumers are providing a major impetus to the growth of the global polyols market.

Global Polyols Market: Regional Outlook

On the regional front, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate over other regions in the global polyols market, on account of the rapid growth in several industries. Along with this, growing economies in the countries such as India and China and rapid adoption of insulation technology are also responsible for fueling growth in the polyols market in this region.

