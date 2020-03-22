Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Global Market Status, By Players, Types, Applications And Forecast To 2024

Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Industry

Description

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market is valued at $967.25 million in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32.14% to reach $6,804.23 million by 2022. Growing government initiatives, huge investments in technology, rising applications into several verticals, and advanced features of the technology are some of the key factors fostering the market growth. Conversely, huge costs involved in deployment, privacy & security issues, and technical issues with the system are hampering the market. Manufacturing industry is anticipated to provide ample of opportunities to the market during forecast period. Furthermore, growth is propelled by contribution from emerging nations.

RFID technology held the largest market share among all the technologies owing to its enhanced features such as less maintenance cost, high accuracy and extended battery life when compared to other wireless communication technologies. Recent technologies like ZigBee, are witnessing high market traction due to its long battery life and high accuracy. North America is commanding the global market with largest market size mainly driven by growing applications in healthcare sector and government initiatives. Asia Pacific is poised grow at a fastest CAGR owing to rising demand of WiFi and RFID technology enabled RTLS.

Some of the key players in global Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) market are

Teletracking Technologies, Inc., Awarepoint Corporation , Motorola Solutions Inc., Identec Group AG (Liechtenstein), Zebra Technologies Corporation, Sonitor Technologies AS, PINC Solutions Corporation, Ubisense Group PLC., Versus Technology, Inc., Aeroscout, Inc., Skytron LLC, Savi Technology, Inc., DecaWave Ltd., Axcess International, Inc., Centrak, Inc. and Ekahau, Inc.

Technologies Covered:

? Global Positioning System (GPS)

? Ultra Wide Band (UWB)

? Wi-Fi

? Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

? Ultrasound

? Infrared

? ZigBee communication

? Bluetooth

? Other Technologies

Applications Covered:

? Government and Defense

? Hospitality

? Retail

? Process Industries

? Industrial Manufacturing

? Healthcare

? Education

? Transportation and Logistics

? Other Applications

o Yards

o Docks Monitoring

o Warehousing

Products Covered

? Service

? Hardware

? Software

Regions Covered:

? North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

? Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

