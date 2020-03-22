Reusable Surgical Staplers Market: Industry Trends and Forecast 2017-2025

Surgical staplers are referred as medical devices used in surgical procedures to seal or close a wound or incised portion of the body. These are specialized instruments that can be used to close both internal as well as external wounds. Reusable staplers are revolutionary instruments invented to replace conventional sutures that were used for wound closure and are still considered as the gold standard. Surgical staplers are used to close wounds in several surgical procedures such as abdominal surgeries, thoracic surgeries, and laparoscopic surgeries, and gaining acceptance over conventional sutures. Reusable surgical stapling devices can be used on multiple patients after sterilization. A reusable surgical stapling device is made of stainless steel. It is fitted with disposable cartridges and a stapler that can be sterilized multiple times after use, allowing it to be used on multiple patients.

Increase in geriatric population across the globe is expected to drive demand for surgical stapling devices due to rise in prevalence of diseases among this population, and consequently, the number of surgeries performed. Certain research-oriented companies such as Medtronic plc and Ethicon (a Johnson & Johnson company) are working on reusable stapling devices with absorbable staplers. Introduction of stapling devices with absorbable staplers is expected to boost the global reusable surgical stapling market during the forecast period. As research proceeds and the patents with the stapling devices are expiring, the many local players are participating the local as well as global surgical stapling devices market. For instance, companies such as Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Lotus Surgicals Private Limited, Changzhou Medical Bioengineering Co., Ltd., and Changzhou Haiers Medical Devices Co., Ltd. are the major local players in Asia. Out of these companies Meril life Sciences and Changzhou Medical Bioengineering Co., Ltd. has started penetrating the Middle East and African market with strong market penetration. The cost of reusable surgical stapling devices ranges from US$ 75 to US$ 300, nearly thrice the cost of high grade suturing materials currently available in the market. Hence, high cost of reusable surgical stapling devices is likely to hinder the growth of the market in terms of sales revenue during the forecast period.

The global reusable surgical staplers market can be segmented based on type, application, end-user, and region. In terms of type, the market can be categorized into manual and powered reusable staplers. Powered surgical reusable staplers is the largest segment due to ease of use and advanced technology in comparison with manual reusable staplers. Based on application, the global reusable surgical staplers market can be classified into abdominal surgeries, thoracic surgeries, gynecology, and others. In terms of end-user, the market can be divided into hospitals, specialty clinics, and ambulatory surgical procedures.

In terms of region, the global reusable surgical staplers market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are expected to hold major share of the global reusable surgical staplers market during the forecast period owing to presence of major medical device manufacturers in the region, large patient population, and increase in technological developments. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a higher growth rate during the forecast period. Increase in health care spending and improving health care infrastructure in the region are expected to drive the reusable surgical staplers market during the forecast period. Rise in the number of surgical procedures for chronic diseases, surge in medical tourism, and proactive educational campaigns to spread awareness among patients and health care professionals propel the global reusable surgical staplers market.

Key players operating in the global reusable surgical staplers market are Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Medtronic plc, Frankenman International Ltd., Victor Medical Instruments Co., Ltd., and Purple Surgical International Ltd.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

