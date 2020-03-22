RFID Sensor Market Dynamics, Supply & Demand, Growth, Strategies, Forecast 2026

RFID Sensor can be elaborated as radio frequency identification sensor that use electromagnetic or electrostatic coupling to identify tags over objet. The technology is similar to bar codes however in this case code is read by a RFID reader from the range of 3 to 300 feet. Owing to their simple to read facility these tags are widely used in several sectors such as retail, security, transportation and aerospace.

The popularity of RIFD sensors are increasing day by day and that’s the reason they are widely adopted by several industrial units on account of increased productivity. To keep up with the growth pace, players in the RIFD market are focusing on several research and development activities with a motive to manufacturing of cheaper RIFD tags. This will lead innovation in the RIFD system and improve its application in several other sectors such as packaging. For instance, ultra-high frequency (UHF) RFID tags that enable multiple tag reading at a time. This types of tagging system will facilitate several features such as reduced errors, thus improving efficiency with the help of advanced technologies like automation

Apart from this, several favourable factors such as small size, low cost and long lifetime, passive tags are some other expected to boost the global RIFD sensor market in the coming few years.

Some of the factors such as increase in population, unprecedented growth in commercialization, industrialisation and rising investment in the RFID sensor market are expected to drive the global RIFD sensor market in the coming few years.

The global RFID sensor market has witnessed significant growth since last few years and anticipated to grow at a decent rate in the coming future. The RFID sensors are employed to serve various equipment of multiple industry applications including retail, transportation, security & surveillance, and aerospace & defense among others. Due to wide applications for numerous industry verticals has resulted in increasing demand among manufacturers which is propelling the growth of the global RFID sensor market during the forecast period. The primary factors driving the global RFID sensor market include augmented awareness regarding the significance, technological advancements, rising need for efficiency in supply chain, vigorous security in the wide application area such as in tracking and production process, in inventory management, rise in the demand for tracking inventory & equipment in businesses. RFID helps to manage to update of stocks, and it makes operation convenient for supply chain management in retail business during transportation & logistics of products. These factors are creating opportunities for the growth of global RFID sensor market during the research study. Also, increasing technological development in the automotive sector is anticipated to fuel the growth of the global RFID sensor market.

However, some of the restraining factors such as high cost of RFID sensor, tags collision is hampering the growth of the global RFID sensor during the research study.

The global RFID sensor can be segmented on the basis of type, product, frequency band, application, end use industry, and geography. Based on type the global RFID sensor market has been segmented into active RFID sensor and passive RFID sensor. On the basis of the product, the global market can be segmented into tags, reader, and software. Furthermore, based on frequency band the global market can be segmented into low frequency, high frequency, and ultrahigh frequency. The application segment can be segmented into access control, livestock tracking, cashless payment, inventory management, and ticketing.

Based on the end-use industry the global RFID sensor market can be segmented into transportation and logistics, healthcare, hospitality, food and beverages, retail, manufacturing, government, and others. Based on geography, the global market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. Among all the regions, North America is anticipated to dominate the global RFID sensor market followed by Europe during the research study. This is mainly due to high investment in research and development activities, constant technological innovations, the presence of leading companies, and colossal adoption rate by the sectors across the region.

Some of the emerging players involved in global RFID sensor market include Honeywell International Inc., Checkpoint Systems, Inc., AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, Impinj, Inc., Motorola Solutions, Inc., Savi Technology, CAEN RFID S.r.l., Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd., AWID, and Alien Technology, LLC. among others.

