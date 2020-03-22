Saudi Arabia Defibrillators Market is Expected to Reach a value of US$49.8 mn by 2020

Technological advancements in the research and development of defibrillators have been the primary growth driver for the defibrillators market across Saudi Arabia. Integration of vernacular medical assistance that provides audio and video help to paramedics has completely revolutionized the Saudi Arabia defibrillators market. Earlier, with only English being the language used for medical assistance, only the skilled professionals could use defibrillators. However, the addition of local languages as made is possible for a lesser-skilled person to use AEDs or ALS in the case of sudden cardiac arrests (SCA) as well. This has resulted in an increased uptake of defibrillators in both public and private institutions.

The opportunity in the Saudi Arabia defibrillators market is anticipated to be worth US$49.8 mn by 2020 as it rises from US$28.6 mn in 2013. Through the forecast period of 2014 and 2020, the overall market is likely to expand at a CAGR of 8.3%. The global market is also anticipated to thrive as the government and private sector are making efforts to improve public safety solutions.

For the same purpose, in 2011, Gulf Air installed Philips AEDs in all of its airplanes to assure onboard passengers of their safety in case of a cardiac arrest mid-air. Furthermore, the adoption of defibrillators at religious places in Saudi Arabia has also boosted the overall market.

AED Segment Estimated to Expand at a CAGR of 18.1% over Forecast Period

The Saudi Arabia defibrillators market includes two main products: automated external defibrillators (AEDs) and advanced life support (ALS) defibrillators. The AED segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 18.1% between 2014 and 2020. The growing efforts by key players operating in this market segment such as efforts to establish strong distribution networks will boost the sales of AEDs. Furthermore, to compensate for the dipping sales in developed markets, manufacturers are intensifying their investments and operations in this market.

The ALS defibrillators segment, on the other hand, is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 5.9%, but is expected to garner higher revenues. The electrodes version of ALS defibrillators is preferred over paddles as it allows a unified shock therapy in the case of a sudden cardiac arrest. The growing campaigns and awareness programs conducted by private as well as public institutes about SCA and the appropriate reaction to save a life has augmented the demand for both these products.

Hospitals Remain Significant Users of Defibrillators due to Large Pool of Trained Professionals

In the past few years, ALS defibrillators have been used by medical practitioners in ambulances and in hospitals to save lives in the event of sudden cardiac arrests. Thus, hospitals have been the significant users of defibrillators historically. The requirement of trained professionals to operate defibrillators in order to obtain exact results has also contained the scope of their usage to the healthcare sector, thereby fostering the adoption of defibrillators within hospitals to a large extent. Analysts predict that adoption of AEDs and ALS will go up in the coming years as several health institutions in Saudi Arabia are expected provide adequate training with respect to CPR delivery and attachment of paddles or electrodes to in victim in the case of emergencies.