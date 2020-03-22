Serum Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2024

Summary

Serum is the component that is neither a blood cell (serum does not contain white or red blood cells) nor a clotting factor; it is the blood plasma not including the fibrinogens. Serum includes all proteins not used in blood clotting (coagulation) and all the electrolytes, antibodies, antigens, hormones, and any exogenous substances (e.g., drugs and microorganisms).

Global Serum market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Thermo Fisher (Life-Tech)

Sigma-Aldrich

Merck

Corning

Bovogen

Moregate Biotech

Biowest

Gemini

Bioind

Tissue Culture Biologicals

Animal Technologies

South Pacific Sera

Lanzhou Minhai

Changchun Xinuo

Wuhan Sanli

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Bovine Serum

FBS

Others

By End-User / Application

Biological Products

Research

Others

