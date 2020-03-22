Server Management Solutions Market- Growing Requirement For Optimized And Efficient Solutions For Server Management

Server management solutions are solutions that are designed specifically to work on web servers so as to manage all its features through a web interface. Besides monitoring the servers and other devices, the server management solution assists a user to access the network automatically. Server management solution provides a platform to deploy, build, as well as manage the servers, which help in offering better efficacy.

The global server management solutions market is expected to show robust growth during the forecast period due to the advent of cloud-based technologies alongside the increasing adoption of cloud servers. The considerable surge in implementation of server management solutions across different verticals such as education, BFSI, healthcare, and IT & telecom, is further projected to boost the growth of the market in the coming years.

Growing requirement for optimized and efficient solutions for server management is a driving factor for the server management solutions market. The server management solutions provide cost-effective operations to organizations by augmenting the performance of all the server devices. In addition, server management solutions offer timely updates of software in order to ensure that the servers are ready to be protected against any newly developed malware or viruses. These solutions also provide data protection and storage capacity and are used in diverse applications. For instance, they are used for hosting large and busy websites, web applications, and databases.

The global server management solutions market can be segmented on the basis of component, deployment, operating system, enterprise size, industry vertical, server type, and geography. In terms of component, the market can be divided into hardware, software, and services. The software segment can be categorized into remote management, security management, performance management, device monitoring, server management, and others. Services can be bifurcated into professional services and managed services. Professional services include monitoring and support, auditing, integration, and consulting services. On the basis of deployment, the global server management solutions market can be bifurcated into on premise and cloud. The cloud-based segment can be classified into private, public, and hybrid.

Based on enterprise size, the market can be categorized into SMEs i.e. small and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises. By operating system, the market is divided into Linux, Windows, and Mac. In terms of server type, the market can be segmented can be divided into self-managed servers, fully managed servers, and virtual servers. Based on industry vertical, the global server management solutions market can be divided into BFSI, IT & telecom, government, education, retail, manufacturing, energy & utility, consumer goods, retail and others.

Geographically, the global server management solutions market can be segmented into South America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. North America is expected to lead the global server management solutions market during the forecast period due to swift implementation of these solutions by IT & telecom companies in the region. The global server management solutions market in Europe is gaining sizeable share due to growing concerns about data security and protection. The global server management solutions market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a substantial rate between 2019 and 2027, due to developments in IT infrastructure and increase in demand for efficient server management solutions in the region.

The Key players in the global server management solutions market are focusing on improving their solutions and services through innovation. Major companies operating in the global server management solutions market are Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Microsoft Corporation, NEC Corporation, BMC Software, Inc., Softerra, Inc., Datadog, Infrascale Inc., Percona LLC., Super Micro Computer Inc., SolarWinds MSP Canada ULC., Zoho Corporation, Server Density Limited, and Central Solutions Inc.