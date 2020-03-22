Silicon Photomultiplier Market Volume Forecast, Development History and Value Chain Analysis 2018 – 2026

The demand within the global silicon photomultiplier market has been rising on account of advancements in the field of medical device manufacturing. The striking relevance of silicon photomultipliers in multiple industries including medical imaging has played a key role in the growth of the global market. Moreover, the growing efficiency of contemporary-day silicon photomultipliers has played a vital role in market growth. The use of conventional imaging technique such as SPECT and PET has been replaced by advanced forms of imaging. The total worth of the global silicon photomultiplier market is projected to increase in the years to follow. The growth of the global silicon photomultiplier market also hinges onto advancements in the domain of electronic research and studies.

The single-photon feature of silicon photomultipliers has played a vital role in the growth of the global market. The presence of a seamless industry for medical manufacturing has also given a thrust to the growth of the global silicon photomultiplier market in recent times. Photo detection efficiency of silicon photomultiplier is also quite high, and this factor has generated huge-scale revenues in the global market. The basis for growth within the global silicon photomultiplier market is the popularity of analog devices.

On the basis of geography, the global silicon photomultiplier market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The silicon photomultiplier market in North America and Europe is expanding alongside advancements in the domain of photon studies and medical device interactions.

The silicon photomultiplier, is also referred as a multi-pixel photon counter. The silicon photomultiplier is a radiation silicon sensor with single photon counting capability. Basically, it is based on reversed biased p/n diodes and is capable of detecting light from near ultra violet to near infrared. Furthermore, the silicon photomultiplier offers a highly attractive alternatives that combines the low-light detection capabilities state sensor.

Apart from it, silicon photomultiplier has some of the features such as low-voltage operation, mechanical robustness, insensitivity to magnetic fields, and excellent uniformity of response. Moreover, silicon photomultiplier is used mostly in those applications wherever it is essential for low light radiation levels to be qualified and measured with high precision. The silicon photomultiplier signal output is an electrical current proportional to the number of photons hitting the sensor. Additionally, silicon photomultiplier has an advantages such as high gain (>1 x 106), low temperature dependency, very fast response, easy operation and short recovery time which can fuel the market of silicon photomultiplier.

Rising need of autonomous driving with expanded capabilities in imaging, radar and LiDAR, increasing adoption of fast and energy resolvent detectors for high quality sorting and recycling facilities, growing adoption of high energy physics, increase in demand for the need of detection and treatment of disease in healthcare industry are some of the factor which are expected to drive the growth of the silicon photomultiplier market. Furthermore, the goal of medical imaging device is to detect and provide an accurate diagnostic information to medical doctors by use of silicon photomultiplier which is invisible to the human eye. Moreover, recycling and urban mining or sorting are the fast growing industries to minimize energy, resources and waste. Apart from it, in high energy physics, the silicon photomultiplier is use for detection of essential constituents of the matter which are formed by various subatomic particles to understand how universe works at its fundamental level. All these factors helps to grow the silicon photomultiplier market during the forecast period.

The moderate quantum efficiency, high temperature dependency, excess noise of the silicon devices, higher capacitance, technological limitations, and cross talk rates, may restrain the growth of global silicon photomultiplier market. However, the innovation in the technology pertaining to the silicon photomultiplier by the various emerging and well established manufactures are expected to overcome these restraints in near future.

The global silicon photomultiplier market can be segmented on the basis of industry vertical, application, and regions. On the basis of industry vertical, global silicon photomultiplier can be segmented into healthcare, industrial, semiconductor, automotive, aerospace, oil and gas, IT & electronics among others. Furthermore, on the basis of application, silicon photomultiplier market can be segmented into medical imaging, detection of nuclear medicine, high energy physics, novel scintillators for research and industry, aero particle physics, hazard and threat detection, sorting and recycling, biophonotics, and LiDAR & 3D- Ranging among others.

Based on the region, the global silicon photomultiplier market can be classified into North America, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific. The global silicon photomultiplier market in North America is expected to account the largest share followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Furthermore, the rising adoption of nuclear imaging systems, government initiatives and increase in the number of nuclear power plants in the U.S., and growing security concerns in the North America region. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Additionally, the growth opportunities are mainly due to the significant economies including Japan, China, and India.

Furthermore, due to factors such as high expected growth in China’s nuclear power industry, the decision by Japanese government’s to reverse its nuclear power phase-out, increasing number of nuclear power plants in India, and increasing installations of medical imaging systems in India are expected to propel the growth of silicon photomultiplier market in the Asia-Pacific region.

The various key players operating in global silicon photomultiplier market are Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., KIP, Indico, Cremat, SIPM, Excelitas Technologies Corporation, Sensl Technologies, Ludlum Measurements, Inc., Philips Healthcare, AdvanSiD, KETEK GmbH, Vertilon, PMC, Radiation Monitoring Devices, Inc., First Sensor AG, and Broadcom among others.

