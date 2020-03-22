Solar Panel Recycling Management Market – Global Industry Will Remain Unchallenged During 2025

Solar panels have a lifetime of about 30 years. With the increasing number of solar panels being sold and installed in the United States each year, its only a matter of time before high volumes of silicon solar panels are at the end of their useful life and have to be disposed of. Solar panel recycling is still at a very early stage, but as the market continues to grow, it will have an important part to play in the solar industry.

Get a Sample PDF at: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1919931

Recycling solar panels can only be effective if the materials used to build them are able to be used again, 30 or more years later. Solar panels are made from several components, including silicon solar cells, metal framing, glass sheets, wires, plexiglas. Its clear that many of the core components of solar panels can be recycled on their own. Metal, glass, and wiring can all be recycled and reused. Silicon cells, the component that is most essential to producing electricity, are a slightly different story. While silicon wafers are not recyclable like glass and plastic are, some specialty recycling companies are able to reuse silicon cells by melting them down and reclaiming the silicon and various metals.

The Solar Panel Recycling Management market was valued at 36 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 400 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 35.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Solar Panel Recycling Management.

This report presents the worldwide Solar Panel Recycling Management market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

First Solar

Envaris

REMA PV Systems

Darfon Electronics

Rinovasol

Chaoqiang Silicon Material

Suzhou Shangyunda Electronics

PV Recycling

Silcontel

Cellnex Energy

IG Solar Private

Solar Panel Recycling Management Breakdown Data by Type

Monocrystalline cells

Polycrystalline cells

Solar Panel Recycling Management Breakdown Data by Application

Thermal

Mechanical

Laser

Solar Panel Recycling Management Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Inquire More About This Report @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1919931

Solar Panel Recycling Management Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfil all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organisations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/13221461

For More Reports Visit @ http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/