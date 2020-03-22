Global Stone Crushing Equipment Market: Overview

Stone crushers facilitate proper differentiation of the raw materials for end use by breaking it down. The global stone crushing equipment market exhibits immense growth potential and is expected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period. This is due to the high proliferation in sectors such as mining and construction. Moreover, the rise in construction activities worldwide has expanded the market’s global frontiers.

Global Stone Crushing Equipment Market: Notable Developments

Below are a few notable developments in the global stone crushing equipment market:

Sand Machine’s new crushing and screening plants are equipped with sustained hoisting tools, thus offering excellent operational efficiency. This plant uses a hydraulic system to offer efficient installation, erection, and transportation of the equipment. It has advanced structure design and is equipped with water-jet dust suppression, thus satisfying multiple user requirements. Along with crushing, it can also be used to producing high-quality sand and screen particles. In addition, it finds applications in the solid waste management industries and metal mines.

Star Machine has developed a new PF series impact crusher that can crush materials below the size of 500mm. This crusher has a compression strength of less than 360 Mpa and is characterized by a long service life. It is used as a secondary crusher and finds applications in industries such as metallurgy, sand making, chemicals, and road construction. PF impact crusher is one of the major breakthroughs in the global stone crushing equipment market as it is extremely easy to maintain and offers a steady performance.

Prominent players in the global stone crushing equipment market include Terex Corporation, Sandvik AB, IROCK Crusher, Thyssenkrupp, Komatsu Ltd., Mesto Oyj, and Eagle Crusher Company Inc.

Global Stone Crushing Equipment Market: Key Growth Dynamics

There is significant progress in the construction activities due to urbanization and increasing population. This is a key factor driving the growth of the global stone crushing equipment market. Additionally, a rise in the mining activities has led to an increase in the need for advanced stone crushers, thereby causing a spur in the market’s growth.

In recent times, there is a tremendous expansion in the sand manufacturing industry owing to depleting natural sand reserves. Consequently, there is an increase in the need for stone crushers, thereby expediting the stone crushing equipment market’s growth. Furthermore, advancements in the construction infrastructure leading to a rise in the number of highways and bridges have led to an increment in the market.

On the flipside, there are a few hindrances that may cause a shortfall in the growth of the global stone crushing equipment market. High electricity supply and labor required to operate stone crushers may hinder the market’s growth. Additionally, environmental concerns raised due to the emissions during the screening and crushing activities may deter the industry’s growth. Nonetheless, increasing investment in the development of infrastructure and technological developments may enhance the market’s growth prospects.

Global Stone Crushing Equipment Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally, Asia Pacific dominates the global stone crushing equipment market. This is essentially due to rising investments in the construction industry. China holds supremacy over the market in Asia Pacific owing to the presence of major construction projects. North America is anticipated to witness substantial growth during the forecast period owing to the rising emphasis on the residential and non-residential projects. A surge in the construction of highways and bridges has also contributed to the market’s growth in this region.