Surgical Imaging Displays Market: Industry Trends and Forecast 2017-2025

An operating room encompasses equipment such as operating room lights, operating tables, surgical booms and operating room integration systems, and surgical imaging displays. In order to ensure efficient workflow during surgeries, surgeons need proper integration of video, image, and data display devices. The modern day operating rooms equip surgeons with high definition and high resolution display monitors for producing better and efficient surgical results. Various technologically advanced surgical and medical grade display monitors are available with features such as multiple inputs, multi-image as well as multi-modality viewing, surgical team viewing, point-of-use viewing, wireless 1080 HD broadcasting, LED backlight, 120 hertz refresh rate, touch screen, and screen size up to 55”.

An average to high rate of growth is expected in the global surgical imaging displays market during the forecast period. Rising concerns about reduction in health care spending and achieving accurate surgical outcomes have induced health care providers across the globe to focus on enhancing operating room efficiency, while minimizing the required resources and related costs. This is facilitated by continued technological advances in surgical imaging displays that have brought significant change in the way surgical procedures are carried out presently. Growth of the market is also attributed to rise in demand due to improving economic conditions in several countries after the global recession. Postponed orders are being unleashed and sales are rising especially in countries in Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. According to IHS, a market intelligence firm, the surgical imaging displays market will be benefitted from the increase in demand in important markets such as the U.S. where hospitals after years of postponing purchases are now loosening up to purchase multiple operating room equipment that will include displays. Many developing markets mainly in the Asia-Pacific region are still in the developing stage. Moreover, increase in adoption of newer technology by hospitals and clinics for better and faster results will create significant demand for all kinds of surgical display monitors.

Request a PDF of Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=37253

The global surgical imaging displays market can be segmented based on application, type, display screen size, end-user, and region. In terms of application, the global market can be categorized into endoscopy, laparoscopy, fluoroscopy, and arthroscopy. Based on type, the global surgical imaging displays market can be divided into OLED, HD, 2D, and 3D. In terms of display screen size, the global market can be classified into 19 inches, 21 inches, 24 inches, 26 inches, 32 inches, 42 inches, and 55 inches. Based on end-user, the global surgical imaging displays market can be categorized into hospitals, clinics, and research institutions.

The global surgical imaging displays market can be segmented into four major regions: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America and Europe hold a large share and dominate the global surgical imaging display market. These two regions are expected to retain their leadership positions throughout the forecast period. Most of the hospitals in these regions are increasingly adopting modern OR equipment and hybrid ORs. This along with the rise in number of surgical procedures contribute to market growth in North America and Europe. Japan, China, India, Malaysia, and Australia are the major markets in Asia Pacific that present significant opportunities for equipment manufacturers. The market in the region is projected to expand at a high growth rate during the forecast period. Rest of the World comprises countries such as Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Russia, Israel, and the UAE. The surgical imaging displays market in these countries is expected to record strong growth.

Key players in the global surgical imaging display market are Stryker Corporation, Steris Corporation, Skytron LLC, Getinge Group, and Berchtold Corporation.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

Access Report Preview of Surgical Imaging Displays Market @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/surgical-imaging-displays-market.html