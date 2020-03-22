Surgical Microscopes Market Set to Record Exponential Growth by 2025

A surgical microscope or operating microscope is an electrically or mechanically operated optical microscope designed specifically to perform microsurgeries in a surgical setting. It provides magnification (typically ranging from 4x–40x), illuminated image, and stereoscopic vision of the surgical area. Surgical microscopes mainly offer a strain-free procedure to surgeons. Their components are designed to sterilize or disinfect easily to avoid cross infection. The modern operating or surgical microscope can be placed on a surface such as a table top, mounted on a stand, or worn by the surgeon on the head. In a surgical suite with limited space, it can be hung on the wall or ceiling to conserve floor space. It enables students, staff, as well as the patient to gain a better view of the target site, along with the surgeon.

The global Surgical Microscopes Market is expected to develop substantially due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and adoption of microsurgeries or minimally invasive surgeries. Demand for them is predicted to drive the market for surgical microscopes as they play a critical role in these surgeries. The geriatric population is highly susceptible to several chronic disorders and age-related problems, which is likely to aid the expansion of the market. Furthermore, advancements in health care infrastructure and research & development in life sciences are predicted to drive the market. Rapid technological advancements in surgical microscopes regarding visibility, portability, stability, adoption of fluorescence image-guided surgery (FIGS), and addition of innovative features such as the red reflex stability, augmented microscopy, and wide angle view are anticipated to propel the market during the forecast period.

However, the high cost of the microscope leading to its low acceptance may restrain the market in some regions, apart from the heavy custom duties on medical instruments and excise tax implementations by the U.S. government. The dearth of skilled professionals and inadequate technical knowledge may lead to sluggish development of the global surgical microscope market.

The market can be segmented on the basis of application into the following categories: ophthalmic surgeries, neurosurgery, ENT surgeries, plastic & reconstructive surgery, spine surgery, dentistry, gynecology (also colposcopes for diagnostics in gynecologic treatments), and urology. Ophthalmology is the dominant segment due to growing concerns over vision & eyesight, increasing prevalence of eye disorders, and rising population opting for ophthalmology surgeries globally. The ENT segment is projected to advance significantly owing to the mounting preference for minimally invasive surgeries for ENT, high prevalence of disorders such as sinusitis, and supportive reimbursement plans. In terms of end-user, the global surgical microscope market can be divided into the following groups: hospitals, specialty clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers.

Geographically, the market can be distributed over five major regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the surgical microscope market, owing to the sophisticated health care services and supportive reimbursement policies for medical treatments enabling greater usage of the instrument in the region. Moreover, the rising incidence of chronic diseases and higher adoption of minimally invasive surgeries play a role too. Asia Pacific is estimated to expand rapidly on account of the increasing geriatric population, advancements in health care facilities, and supportive medical reimbursement programs in emerging countries such as India and China. Asia Pacific and Latin America are lucrative target areas for major key players of the surgical microscope market.

These include Carl Zeiss AG, Leica Microsystems (Danaher Corporation), Topcon Medical Systems, Inc. (Topcon Corporation), Haag-Streit Group, Novartis AG, Takagi Seiko Co Ltd., and Global Surgical Corporation.