Tea & Tea Based Beverages Market: Increasing Consumption of Tea and Tea-Based Beverages to Drive Growth

Tea and tea-based beverages are defined as aromatic beverages that are prepared by infusing the leaves of Camellia sinensis, or tea leaves, which is a native herb of Eastern Asia. Based on the method of preparation and processing procedure of Camellia sinensis leaves, various types of tea and tea-based beverages are formulated such as green tea, oolong tea, black tea, and others. Tea and tea-based beverages are available in various formats such as loose tea powder, tea bags, and ready-to-drink (RTD) tea, in a variety of flavors that are customized in accordance with consumer demand.

The allure of drinking tea and tea-based beverages has been witnessing growing popularity for many years now. In recent years, restaurants, hotels, and cafes, coupled with homegrown tea companies, have been offering a variety of tea and tea-based beverages other than regular English breakfast tea and earl grey tea that is served with bread. Consumers are paying greater attention to the actual origin of tea and tea-based beverages and their associated health benefits, and this factor is driving the market demand for various blends and types of tea and tea-based beverages.

Among the different varieties of tea and tea-based beverages, consumers are increasingly preferring green tea, as it is believed to offer several health benefits such as preventing type-2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer. Green tea is also consumed to reduce the intensity of obesity and high cholesterol. Tea and tea-based beverages are blended with other herbal ingredients to offer special health benefits and tempting aromas. Some of the most popular types of organic teas include black tea, green tea, and oolong tea. The consumption of black tea helps burn existing fat cells, and prevents the formation of new fat cells as well. Thus, the consumption of black tea is a good option to fight obesity. Due to increasing health consciousness, consumers show inclined interest towards various flavors and blends of tea and tea-based beverages.

Tea and tea-based beverages are considered as the most convenient hot beverages, and can be consumed any time during the day. Ready-to-drink (RTD) tea has been the most popular format of flavored tea and tea-based beverages in recent years, owing to its easy availability and accessibility in all food retail formats. Ready-to-drink (RTD) tea is especially popular among consumers within the age group of 18–34 years. The increasing demand for on-the-go health drinks has been boosting the market prospects of the global tea and tea-based beverages market in recent years.

Some of the popular retail stores such as Starbucks and Dunkin Donuts incorporate customization in their products, thus boosting the demand for tea among consumers. Moreover, the booming growth of the e-Commerce industry is improving the distributional channels of the tea and tea-based beverages market all over the world.