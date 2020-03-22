Telecom API Platform Market: Projection of Each Major Segment over the Forecast Period 2022

This report on the global telecom API platform market provides an analysis for the period from 2013 to 2022, wherein 2014 is the base year and the years from 2015 to 2022 are the forecast period. Data for 2013 has been included as historical information. The report covers all the prevalent trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the telecom API platform market over the forecast period. It also highlights various drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market’s growth during this period. The study provides a holistic account of market growth, throughout the above forecast period in terms of revenue estimates (in US$ Mn), across different geographies, which include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America (LATAM).

Telecom API platforms enable telecom operators to set-up their own API and expose its services to a large number of external developers. Many telecom operators are considering setting up an API platform since it is one of the key potential sources of revenue for them. Rapid growth in the mobile applications market has created demand for telecom APIs and as such telecom operators own a large number of APIs. Telecom API management platform providers offer management services for these APIs wherein a provider offers set-up services and monetization. As more telecom operators enter the digital space competing with OTT players, their need for API management is continuously increasing.

Thus, API management platform market is anticipated to grow in the near future with a rise in the number of telecom operators opting for management solutions. The rapid implementation of digital technologies and applications by enterprises, consumers, and governments around the globe is significantly contributing to the growth of API service adoption among MNOs. In developed markets, the API platform services market’s growth is more due to the presence of a large number of T1 players, who have sufficient infrastructure to use APIs and have also made significant investments for the purpose. Europe dominates the overall demand for telecom API platforms globally owing to surging demand from T1 players in this region.

This research report provides in-depth analysis of the global telecom API platform market on the basis of telecom operator and module. The telecom API platform market based on telecom operator includes T1 players, T2 players, and T3 players. The telecom API platform module segment comprises set up, and monetization and pricing model.

Want to know the obstructions to your company’s growth in future? Request a Report Brochure here

In terms of geographical regions, the report segments the global telecom API platform market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America; the regions are analyzed in terms of revenue generation. The report provides cross-sectional analysis of the global telecom API platform market in terms of market estimates and forecasts for all segments across different geographic regions.

The report also includes competitive profiling of major players engaged in developing telecom API platforms. Major business strategies adopted by them, their market positioning, and their recent developments have also been identified in the research report. This report also provides market positioning analysis of major players in the telecom API platform market based on their 2014 revenues. Players profiled in the report include Alcatel-Lucent S.A., Aepona Ltd., Apigee Corp., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Oracle Corp., Hewlett-Packard Development Co., LM Ericsson, Tropo, Inc., Axway Software S.A., and ZTE Soft Technology Co., Ltd.