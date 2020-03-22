Traveling Cables Market Overview and Growth 2018-2026 in Worldwide Forecast Period

Travel Cables are heavy powered cables that do not wear out easily. They withstand corrosion and abrasion. They are heavily used in civil construction sector. Rapid urbanization is likely to provide impetus to the global traveling cables market in the near future.

On the basis of region, the global traveling cables market is expected to be ruled by the Asia Pacific region in the upcoming years. The growth in this region can be accounted to rising number of construction due rapid industrialization in developing economies.

Increasing Underwater to Promote Market

Traveling cables are used in underwater connectivity for communication, internet, etc. The demand for traveling cable is expected to increase, owing to the growth in the global traveling cables market in the upcoming years.

Rapid Modernization such as construction of super market, escalators are expected to provide ample opportunities to the global traveling cables market in the near future.

Rising number of Sky Scrapper Buildings to Boost Growth

Gone are the days of stand-alone maximum two or three storeyed building, nowadays high rise buildings are being constructed everywhere. This increases the demand for traveling cables for uninterrupted movements of elevators and travelators. Thus, traveling cables are expected to gain momentum in the upcoming years, owing to substantial growth opportunities in the global traveling cable market.

Lately, there has been a sustainable cables in the market that produces zero emission cables in the global travel cables market.

Traveling Cables Market: Overview

Traveling cables can be defined as cables capable of withstanding mechanical and tensile stresses such as bending, torsion, and abrasion during operations. They are heavy duty power and control cables used in civil construction and industrial machines. They are commonly used in elevators. They are also employed for power transmission to the elevator car and communication between the elevator car and the controller. The generally accepted lifespan of these cables is 20 years or 3,000,000 flex cycles. Traveling cables are available in a wide range of lengths, diameters, colors, and weights, as per project requirements. Manufacturing companies can also obtain certifications from bodies such as Underwriters Laboratories (UL), Canadian Standards Association (CSA), Verband der Elektrotechnik (VDE), and TÜV SÜD.

Traveling Cables Market: Market Demand

Traveling cables are available in different types. The primary types include flat and round. The decision to use flat or round traveling cable depends upon several factors such as cost-effectiveness and application. Flat cables have the tendency to form smaller loops compared to round cables. Hence, flat cables are used where loop clearance is minimal. The proper number of conductors can be achieved through a single round cable in a cost-effective manner instead of employing multiple flat cables. Additionally, round cables require smaller surface area. Traveling cables can be manufactured according to special specifications such as shielded, flame retardant, and capable of handling medium voltage. Taking into consideration environmental concerns, ‘low smoke zero halogen (LSZH)’ traveling cables have also been developed. Traveling cables are also available with different number of cores, ranging from single core to four cores. The number of cores affect the thickness of insulation of the traveling cable.

Traveling Cables Market: Key Segments

Traveling cables are used in a wide range of equipment such as elevators, hoisting equipment, gantry crane, tunneling machines, and submersible pumps. The basic purpose of using traveling cable in these equipment essentially remains the same, i.e. to help move parts for different purposes in different directions as per requirement. Traveling cables can be used in various types of locations ranging from residential and commercial buildings, ports, underwater, to infrastructure construction. Traveling cables can be used in various ways. For instance, these cables can be used as horizontal reeling, vertical reeling, free-hanging, bucket drop, and coil.

Traveling Cables Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global traveling cables market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Historical markets for traveling cables have been North America and Europe. These regions have a large number of high-rise buildings, which generate high demand for traveling cables for elevators. Furthermore, the construction process of these buildings and other infrastructure has boosted the demand for traveling cables. In terms of demand, the construction industry is also anticipated to account for major share of the traveling cables market in Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Traveling Cables Market: Key Players

The global traveling cables market consists of many local and regional companies that have limited reach and product portfolio. Key players operating in the market include Sumitomo Electric, Siemens, ST Cable, and MKS Kablo.

