Ultra-low Alpha Metal Market is anticipated to account for a revenue of US$4.9 bn by the end of 2025

Global Ultra-low Alpha Metal Market: Snapshot

The global ultra-low alpha metal market is envisioned to gain a large impetus because of the rise of important applications such as military equipment, medical devices, and consumer electronic products. It is extremely important for alloys and metals to hold an ultra-low alpha grade when engaged in soldering applications. This could help to dodge any malfunctioning caused in devices due to soft errors. Ultra-low alpha metal is generally used in advanced solder bumping applications which are common features of unconventional flip chip and 3D wafer-level chip packages.

Expected to rise at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast tenure 2017-2025, the global ultra-low alpha metal market secured a US$2.7 bn in 2017. However, by the end of 2025, it is anticipated to account for a revenue of US$4.9 bn.

Applications Involving Zero-defect Wave Soldering Increase Demand

According to the analysts who have authored the publication, the world ultra-low alpha metal market could see a classification as per product where there could be four vital segments to study, i.e. ultra-low alpha lead-free alloys, ultra-low alpha lead alloys, ultra-low alpha tin alloys, and ultra-low alpha tin. Ultra-low alpha lead-free alloys are researched to contain a significantly low proportion of lead, i.e. 0.1% or not contain lead at all. Ultra-low alpha lead alloys are those which contain varying compositions of tin and lead. Ultra-low alpha tin alloys contain other constituent metals, viz. copper and silver apart from tin which could be present in the proportion of equal to or less than a 95.0%. Ultra-low alpha tin are tin alloys which contain tin in the proportion of a 99.0% or greater.

If the segmentation of the world ultra-low alpha metal market is concerned on the basis of end-user industry, players may want to focus on telecommunication, medical, electronics, automotive, and aviation. Vendors usually lay a high emphasis on conducting consistent checks on ultra-low alpha metals for alpha emission with a view to offer the assurance of quality to their clients. Furthermore, in order to maintain their inventory, vendors could produce large batches of ultra-low alpha metals. Consumer requirements usually determine which ultra-low alpha metal is to be used for a particular application. The demand for ultra-low alpha metal is envisioned to stay high in end-user industries which require solders boasting of a consistent quality for wave soldering with zero defect.

North America and Europe Bank on Growth of Manufacturing Sites

The international ultra-low alpha metal market is envisaged to ride on the swelling growth of developed regions such as Europe and North America. For the most part of the growth in these regions, the stringent implementation of the Restriction of Hazardous Substances Directive could play a major role in augmenting the demand for ultra-low alpha metal. Other factors such as the strong establishment of sophisticated application industries such as telecommunication, medical, automotive, and aviation are projected to increasingly up the demand in the aforementioned regional markets. The application of ultra-low alpha metal in these end-user industries could have a significant impact on the growth of the markets.

However, North America is prognosticated to outshine Europe while relying on the availability of research and development centers, increasing number of manufacturing sites, accessibility to raw materials, and high growth potential of current players. Nonetheless, the higher revenue growth of Asia Pacific could dominate the international ultra-low alpha metal market in the coming years. The developing region is prophesied to expand at a 7.3% CAGR.

The worldwide ultra-low alpha metal market could include leading companies such as Tech Resources Limited, Honeywell International Inc., and Indium Corporation.