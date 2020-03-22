Urological Disorders Treatment Market Popular Trends & Technological Advancements To Watch Out For Near Future 2019 – 2027

Global Urological Disorders Treatment Market – Introduction

The urinary tract is a drainage system of the human body, which is meant for urine removal. The urinary tract includes the ureters, the kidneys, and the urinary bladder. Urologic conditions or diseases include kidney stones, prostate issues, urinary tract infections, and bladder control issues. Certain urological disorders last only for a short time, while others last for a long time. Urological disorders are highly prevalent and widespread. They have been reported throughout the globe. They make an impact on the lives of millions of individuals causing severe influence on their emotional and physical health. This disease affects females more than males and its incidence increases with age.

Global Urological Disorders Treatment Market – Competition Landscape

Boston Scientific Corporation

Founded in 1976, Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices worldwide for use in multiple medical intervention specialties. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm & Neuro, and Cardiovascular. Boston Scientific partners with urologists to continuously promote quality of patient care with innovative alternatives for urology. The company offers a wide range of treatment options for urological disorders such as stone management, benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) management, erectile restoration, and male continence.

Sanofi

Incorporated in 1999, Sanofi-Aventis US LLC, a subsidiary of Sanofi, offers products for insulin pens. Sanofi-Aventis US LLC engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of products for cardiovascular diseases, cancer, diabetes, and rare diseases. The company offers branded drugs, such as Libtayo, Jevtana, and Taxotere, for treatment of urological disorders.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Established in 2005, Astellas Pharma Inc. is a Japan-based company primarily engaged in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The company is involved in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the U.S., Europe, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and other markets through its subsidiaries. Its key products include an immunosuppressive drug called Prograf, an overactive bladder agent called Vesicare, an ointment for atopic dermatitis called Protopic, Harnal, a product for prostatic and urethral smooth muscles, and an antimycotic agent called Funguard.

Key players operating in the global urological disorders treatment market include Boston Scientific Corporation, Sanofi, Astellas Pharma Inc. Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Global Services, LLC), Pfizer Inc., ALLERGAN, Abbott, Merck & Co., Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Intuitive Surgical, KARL STORZ SE &Co. KG, Richard Wolf GmbH, Fresenius Medical Care, Cook Medical, Olympus Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Stryker, Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., and Medtronic.

Global Urological Disorders Treatment Market – Dynamics

Increase in demand for minimally invasive products across the globe to propel global urological disorders treatment market

Presence of a large pool of patients with urinary illnesses and other symptoms is anticipated to drive the global urology disorders treatment during the forecast period. This high growth rate of the market is attributable to rise in the adoption of urological devices, easy availability of urological devices, and increased demand for minimally invasive products throughout the globe.

Increasing prevalence of urinary tract infections to boost global urological disorders treatment market

Urinary tract infections (UTIs) are the most common bacterial infections that affect both young and old individuals. This infection generally affects one or more parts of the urinary system and it is especially prevalent among women, with the rate of prevalence of about 1% among college-going girls and 4% among women in child-bearing age. Moreover, developing healthcare infrastructure in nations with high growth potential, increasing healthcare spending per capita, and rise in the number of patients suffering from urological disorders every year are major factors projected to drive the global urological disorders treatment market from 2019 to 2027.

