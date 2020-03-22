Weathering Steel Market Competitive Landscape Analysis with Forecast by 2028

Weathering Steel Market: Overview

The global weathering steel market is anticipated to grow at a healthy pace, thanks to the flourishing building and construction industry.

Weathering steels are special type of steel that has high strength and load-bearing properties. Owing to this, weathering steel is widely used in several structural constructional applications such as buildings and bridges. In addition to this, they are also used for a majority of tasks such as construction of rolled structural shapes for building applications.

TMR Research has announced to add a report on the weathering steel market to its vast repository. The report is expected to offer an in depth analysis of the industry with all important segments. Along with this, the report will help users with several vital data that will help indicating growth and latest trend in the weathering steel during the forecast period.

Weathering Steel Market: Notable Developments

Some of the recent development in the weathering steel market are-

Players in the weathering steel market are focusing towards several organic and inorganic strategies to tap opportunities present in the weathering steel market. This is can be attributed by the recent development made by a players called Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (NSSMC).

In October 2018, the company acquired ArcelorMittal and Essar Steel India Limited. This will strengthen the foothold of Nippon steel and sumitomo metal corporation in the weathering steel metal market.

Some of the prominent companies operating in the weathering such as Arcelor Mittal, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, United States Steel Corporation, Tata Steel, Posco, SSAB AB, JFE Steel Corporation, Bluescope Steel Limited, HBIS Group and A. Zahner Company. These players are adopting organic growth strategies such as mergers and accusations and market collaboration in order to stay ahead in the electronic article surveillance market in the coming few years.

Weathering Steel Market: Key Trends

The global weathering steel market is projected to grow at significant pace from 2019 to 2027. This is mainly because of the several favorable properties of weathering steel such as high strength and increased corrosion resistant. Weathering steel is an ideal choice for bridge construction because of their increased shelf life.

In addition to this, owing to the extraordinary appeal of weathering steel they are increasingly used for architectures and designers for both the outdoor and architectural construction. This is another factor expected to boost the weathering steel market.

However, high costs of weathering steel and easy availability of cheaper substitutes are some other factors likely to hamper growth of the weathering steel market.

Moreover, rise in investments from both public and private sectors, favorable government initiatives, and rising demand for steels with a longer shelf life & low maintenance are some of the prominent factors expected to swell demands for the weathering steel market in the fourth coming years.

Weathering Steel Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the weathering steel market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Among all these regions, Asia Pacific is expected to hold maximum share in the weathering steel market. This is mainly due to the growing real estate industry along with unprecedented increase in urbanization and industrialization in the region.

The regional analysis covers:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

