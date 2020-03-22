Whole of Life Assurance Market 2019 Industry Growth, Share, Trends, Demand, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Whole of Life Assurance is a life insurance policy which is guaranteed to remain in force for theinsured’s entire lifetime, provided required premiums are paid, or to the maturity date.

In 2018, the global Whole of Life Assurance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 2.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Whole of Life Assurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Whole of Life Assurance development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Allianz

AXA

Generali

Ping An Insurance

China Life Insurance

Prudential PLC

Munich Re

Zurich Insurance

Nippon Life Insurance

Japan Post Holdings

Berkshire Hathaway

Metlife

Manulife Financial

CPIC

Chubb

AIG

Aviva

Allstate

Swiss RE

Prudential Financial

Travelers

AIA

Aflac

Legal & General

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Non-participating Whole Life

Participating Whole Life

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Agency

Brokers

Bancassurance

Digital & Direct Channels

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Whole of Life Assurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Non-participating Whole Life

1.4.3 Participating Whole Life

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Whole of Life Assurance Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Agency

1.5.3 Brokers

1.5.4 Bancassurance

1.5.5 Digital & Direct Channels

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Whole of Life Assurance Market Size

2.2 Whole of Life Assurance Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Whole of Life Assurance Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Whole of Life Assurance Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Whole of Life Assurance Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Whole of Life Assurance Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Whole of Life Assurance Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Whole of Life Assurance Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Whole of Life Assurance Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Whole of Life Assurance Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Whole of Life Assurance Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Whole of Life Assurance Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Whole of Life Assurance Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Whole of Life Assurance Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Whole of Life Assurance Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Whole of Life Assurance Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Whole of Life Assurance Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Whole of Life Assurance Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Whole of Life Assurance Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Whole of Life Assurance Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Whole of Life Assurance Market Size by Application

……Continued

