3D Metrology System Market – Develop Market Entry And Market Expansion Strategies 2025

This report presents the worldwide 3D Metrology System market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

3D Metrology system refers to 3D Metrology Equipment, accessory, metrology solutions, software.

The 3D Metrology Equipment is the dimensional analysis method used to overall measure the object and acquires all surface points of an object including the hidden points such as non-accessible undercuts. The 3D Metrology Equipment is divided into fixed coordinate measuring machines (CMM), optical digitizers and scanners (ODS), and 3D video measuring machines (VMM) by product. These products are used in the quality control process to ensure the accuracy of manufactured products. They are widely used in the industries such as automotive, aerospace, transportation, constructional, power generation, electronics, medical technology and others.

Regionally, North America is the biggest consumption area of 3D Metrology System in the world and China is the most potential market with the fastest growing rate of 32.01%.

This industry is centralized. Top 3 companies in the market occupies about 29.39% of the Revenue market shares in 2015. The major manufacturers of 3D Metrology System are Hexagon, Zeiss, Renishaw, FARO, Nikon, Mitutoyo, Keyence, GOM, Perceptron, Wenzel, Zygo and others.

The biggest growth driver of the global metrology services market is the high adoption rate of CAD/CAM and rising implementation of international quality standards. Other factors contributing to the growth of this market are the shortage of skilled labor to operate precision machines and the poor utility value of the existing measuring equipment. In addition to this, accumulation and analysis of 3D data is also propelling the global metrology services market.

The 3D Metrology System market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for 3D Metrology System.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Hexagon

Zeiss

Renishaw

FARO

Nikon

Mitutoyo

Keyence

GOM

Perceptron

Wenzel

Zygo

3D Metrology System Breakdown Data by Type

Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM)

Optical Digitizer and Scanner (ODS)

Video Measuring Machine (VMM)

3D Metrology System Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive

Aerospace

Construction

Power

Medical

Other

3D Metrology System Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global 3D Metrology System status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key 3D Metrology System manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of 3D Metrology System market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

